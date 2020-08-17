Update: FCA Continues To Tease New 2022 Jeep Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer SUVs

We should know more about Jeep's new flagship very soon

[Photos: FCA]

It’s no secret that Jeep is working on all-new full-size SUVs. They are the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Jeep continues to tease the upcoming SUVs in a series of images and video clips. Enough already! We want to see the whole thing!

2021 or 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Grand Wagoneer is expected to be a truck-based three-row SUV with enough luxury and technology built into it to rival the likes of the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and the Lexus LX.

As you can see above, Jeep is teasing the fact that the new Grand Wagoneer will have a rearview camera mirror that shows the driver exactly what’s behind it. Be it a classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer or not.

The next-generation SUVs are expected to go into production in Q2 of 2021. This is according to a recent FCA Q2 2020 financial results document. This means Jeep may be ready for a world debut within the next three months or so.

Jeep has also teased a Grand Wagoneer badge and a Starter button. See below.

Here is everything else we know about the upcoming full-size Jeep SUVs! These new luxury behemoths are expected to be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly plant in Michigan. They are are expected to be based on a modified Ram 1500 chassis and feature independent rear suspension.

This article is also posted on TFLtruck.com.