The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is Going To Be A Big ‘Un, As FCA Teases A Birds-Eye View

We’ve seen teaser upon teaser upon teaser at this point, but we’re less than a week away from seeing the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Well, sort of. For those anxious fans, there’s some potentially upsetting news. This Wagoneer is just going to be a “concept”, though rest assured a production version is still on track.

These photos of the Grand Wagoneer concept, as it were, show what to our eye is a production-ready vehicle. On FCA’s part, it shows intent, so we’ll still have a good idea of what the real deal will bring to table. From what we’ve seen so far, it’s clear the more luxurious SUV will debut next Thursday, while the standard Wagoneer will follow suit closer to the 2021 launch.

On that note, what’s immediately clear from this top-down shot is that the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is going to be massive. That’s not shocking news, I know, given that’s where Jeep aims to compete here. The range-topping model, in particular, also has a two-tone paint scheme, with a black roof separating itself from the white pillars and body. If you needed an idea exactly how large the SUV’s footprint will be, this is the best indication yet.

Some cool Easter eggs

Always a company to bake Easter eggs into their models, we also get another interior shot of the Grand Wagoneer. This time, we see an angle of the instrument panel on the driver’s side, as you enter the vehicle. On the brushed finish, designers emblazoned an old-school Wagoneer. Underneath the silhouette is a script reading “Est. 1963”, for the first year the original model went into production.

Update 8/28/2020: Speaking of Easter eggs, our friend David Tracy over at Jalopnik noticed (and I missed the first time around) the map of Detroit imprinted on the sunroof. A neat touch, even if that doesn’t wind up making it to production. FCA will build the new Wagoneer at its Warren Truck Plant , just outside Detroit.

We’ll finally know more — at least most of the pertinent details — on the Grand Wagoneer next week. Stay tuned to TFLcar.com on September 3 at 9 A.M. EST for more details.