This Is The 2022 Kia Sedona Inside And Out — Here Are All The Details

We saw our first glimpse of the 2022 Kia Sedona back in June, including its SUV-like styling. The automaker first introduced their fourth-generation model (called the Carnival) for the South Korean market, where it’s on sale right now. Sales in other global markets, including the U.S., will start in the coming months. From styling to updated powertrains and technology, Kia updated the new Sedona to compete with the Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey, all of which have been updated for the upcoming model year.

Now that we can see all the details inside and out, it’s clear this is a different animal. Kia needs to up its game to take a larger bite of minivan sales, and the striking front end may bring buyers in. Kia calls it a “Grand Utility Vehicle,” but name aside it does have more of a crossover shape. You do still get sliding rear doors, but the 2022 Kia Sedona has more angular styling to set it apart from the rounded, less striking models that preceded it. This new van is also physically larger, with a 1.2-inch longer wheelbase than before.

The 2022 Kia Sedona gets a refined, if not radical, interior

While the drastically different tiger nose grille and the light clusters both front and rear set the new Sedona apart, the interior overhaul isn’t as radical. A rotary dial for the eight-speed automatic transmission does free up space in the center console. The updated van also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display, as well as touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback for the media and climate controls.

As with the 2021 Kia K5, among the brand’s other updated models, the Sedona will also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other features like one-touch open and close for the tailgate and sliding doors as well as multi-device Bluetooth connectivity also helps bring the new Sedona’s tech capability up to scratch. The doors can also be open or closed by holding the key fob nearby for three seconds, making it easier to load up if you have your hands full.

More powerful V6 engines

While some models have shifted toward smaller, turbocharged powertrains, the 2022 Kia Sedona bucks that trend. At least for South Korea, Kia launched the new minivan with two 3.5-liter gasoline V6 engines. The more powerful, direct-injected model manages 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. That level of power puts it right between the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna, so that’s the one the U.S. market will most likely see.

A less powerful, multi-point-injected V6 puts out a slightly lower 268 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque. The 2022 Kia Carnival will get a 2.2-liter diesel engine option, but we almost certainly aren’t getting that powertrain here. Whichever engine we do get, it will mate up to the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 Kia Sedona remains front-wheel drive only, and won’t offer all-wheel drive like the Toyota Sienna or the Chrysler Pacifica. Pricing information is not available yet, but it should cost a bit more than the 2021 model’s $31,520 price tag. Expect it to start somewhere in the $32,000 to $35,000 range, where all the Sedona’s rivals start.