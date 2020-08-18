Spied: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Caught High Altitude Testing

For those who still haven’t quite gotten used to Mitsubishi morphing into a nearly all-crossover brand, the momentum isn’t stopping here. The Outlander stands as the Japanese brand’s current flagship, and the current generation has been around in the U.S. since 2014. While a plug-in hybrid just recently arrived in our market, the model as a whole has needed an update for the past few years. Now, thanks to TFL’s own Andre Smirnov, we have a better idea of what the next-generation Outlander will look like.

Development for 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander isn’t exactly a state secret. The automaker announced updates across its entire range in July. We noted in our earlier report Mitsubishi’s own claims on a new flagship SUV, claiming it will be “bigger, bolder and better than ever before, and will be the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S.”

What do we know so far?

Andre managed to catch this 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander prototype in convoy with a current model. From what we can see here, Mitsubishi may make good on its size claims in overall length. While the brand’s largest SUV technically is a three-row model, the rear seats have always been cramped. If the Outlander needed to grow in any area, it would be in the rear section of the car, and it appears the automaker is addressing the issue.

These photos were snapped during a brief run-in during an Ike Gauntlet — you can check out our latest run here. Even with these quick shots, though, it’s clear the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will have a more aggressive profile. That’s the fashionable trend these days, but the design this SUV is following seems to be that of the Nissan Rogue, judging by the angle of the A-pillar as well as the front and rear fascias. The new Outlander will sport a split headlight and DRL design, taking on similar elements to the Rogue, Pathfinder and other crossovers like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Palisade.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander also follows the Engelberg Tourer concept, which debuted last year. That model packed a 2.4-liter inline-four engine as part of a series hybrid system with two electric motors. It’s possible the redesigned Outlander PHEV could use that powertrain, which would vary slightly from the current system, which mates up the S61 and Y61 electric motors to the brand’s 2.0-liter 4B11 engine.

As for the standard gasoline-powered model, which should launch before the revamped PHEV, Mitsubishi may pull its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine over from the Eclipse Cross or use a different engine altogether. The V6 in the current Outlander GT would be a surprising choice, while we expect the new model to carry on using a CVT — especially if it’s riding on a Nissan platform.