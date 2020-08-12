Spied! 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Spotted In Downtown Denver — Here’s What We Know So Far

While its little brother has been revealed, the revamped Nissan Pathfinder has yet to officially debut. [Photos: TFLcar]

Thanks to TFLcar reader Mike H., we have a new set of spy shots showing what appears to be the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder testing. At first glance, this prototype car looks like the smaller Rogue, with similar taillights and side profile. However, the extended wheelbase, overall length, and tailgate shape rule the Rogue out, judging by the image above. Nissan also revealed the new Rogue back in June. While we’ve seen camouflaged cars running about after an official debut, they usually aren’t masked to this extent.

An admittedly blurry mirror shot shows the new high-mounted LED running lights, similar to the new Nissan Rogue.

What do we know so far?

Nissan has technically teased a new Pathfinder in its ‘A to Z’ video. In just over one minute of footage, the automaker showed its plans to overhaul current models, as well as introduce new ones. New versions of the Armada, Frontier, Kicks, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and 370Z are forthcoming, in addition to several global models.

On its face, it’s clear Nissan plans to overhaul the midsize Pathfinder with Rogue-like styling. That means the new version will eschew the curvaceous, dare I say blobby styling for a more conventional, boxy SUV aesthetic. Sadly for some, we don’t have any reason to assume the next-generation Pathfinder will revert to body-on-frame construction, instead retaining its status as a unibody crossover. The Pathfinder has not seen a drastic overhaul since 2013, however, so Nissan may move it over to a new platform. Exactly which platform they’re using is a mystery at this point.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has recently been cruising the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado.

On that front, there are a couple options. The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder could employ the “Common Module Family” shared with Renault. More specifically, the CMF-D platform underpinned the last-generation Rogue as well as the 2021 model. Nissan could potentially stick to its “D” platform as well, as that underpins the current Murano as well as the Altima, Maxima and the Infiniti QX50 and QX60, so the automaker may eke one more generation out of it. As for powertrains, it’s likely the Pathfinder will stick with its current 3.5-liter V6. In its present configuration, that engine makes 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated exclusively to a continuously variable transmission.

As Nissan reveals a new Pathfinder, we expect a new QX60 to emerge as well. Both crossovers should debut in the first half of 2021. In the meantime, check out the new Rogue below: