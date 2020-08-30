Ask Nathan: Future GM Pickup Trucks, Renegade vs Compass and TFL Studio’s Project Vehicles?

Sketch of (possible) future GM pickup truck via: GM’s Instagram page

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s up with future GM pickup trucks?

Jeep Renegade vs. Jeep Compass?

TFL Studios project cars?

The first question comes from a viewer who wants to know about future GM pickup trucks.

Q: Via Twitter (@Nathanadlen) We all know about the GMC Hummer EV pickup. But what about other future GM pickup trucks?

Ram is killing it and Ford has an all new F150 coming. I’m worried for GM! I mean, they used to be the best. Now quality issues and performance seem to be problems. What do you think?

Ben S

A: Hi Ben!

General Motors is going through some real changes. I’m sure you’ve heard about their aspirations to make a huge chunk of their products electric. Well, that doesn’t mean they have forgotten about their bread-and-butter vehicles. Nope, not at all.

Just the other day, GM posted these sketches of concepts on their Instagram page. No details were given, but it’s pretty apparent that they are looking to the future for their next batch of pickup trucks.

Keep in mind: they still are second place, just behind Ford in overall pickup truck sales in the United States. If you combine GMC and Chevrolet sales, they are within striking distance of Ford. Now, when the new F-150 begins to sell, that margin should widen; however, future GM pickup trucks will evolve as well.

You’re right, quality has been an issue in some cases. Still, GM has been pretty innovative in some ways as well. We still think their new 3.0-liter diesel is the best one on the market, and their 6.2-liter V8 is still one of our favorites.

We should start seeing what their next generation of trucks may look like after the introduction of their new GMC Hummer EV pickup.

It should be interesting!

— N

The next question is from a fan who is looking to compare a used (2018) Jeep Renegade vs Jeep Compass.

Q: Used car question for Nathan!

Hi guys, I think Nathan can answer this question best as he seems to like small, off road capable crossovers.

Nathan: you have spent time with both the Jeep Renegade and the Jeep Compass. I mean the newer Compass, the one that you and Tom drove in Moab.

So, I was wondering which one would be your pick if you had to buy a daily driver between the two of them? I have one 9-year old and I’m a single mother. We have a big dog and a small one, both ride to the park with us all the time.

Sometimes, I like to camp and enjoy driving up back trails to get to camp sites. We have an old Subaru Outback, but I want to try something different and I like the design of both Jeeps.

I found a few on Carvana that are priced right, and like you suggested, I will get the extended warranty. The Trailhawk version is the one I want. I know I’ll never bash it off road like you guys do. Knowing that I can handle some serious stuff makes me happy.

Our 2010 Subaru was great, but it’s kind of boring and I want something that has a more rugged feel to it. We live in Minnesota and get terrible winters, but I hear these Jeeps do pretty good in the snow.

I am looking at 2018 models. Tell me Nathan: if you had to buy one, which one would it be?

Tisha M

Minneapolis, MN

A: Hi Tisha!

Thanks for the email and your continued support!

They are both fun vehicles, but I like the Jeep Compass slightly better.

The ones you’re looking at have a lot of the same components underneath. With its longer wheelbase, the Compass has a better highway ride and noticeably more cargo space. Still, the Renegade has a fun sunroof option (removable panels, or a power sunroof) and a more playful overall design.

Overall, I find the Jeep Compass to be a slightly more logical vehicle.

It’s great that you are using Carvana, I have enjoyed my experience with them quite a bit. We recently had to do a costly repair to my wife’s Mini Countryman – big surprise. It was only $50 out of pocket for the deductible to get it done. Good stuff!

Best of luck with your new purchase and thanks again for the email!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know what we (TFL Studio) have planned for our project vehicles.

Q: Via Twitter (@Nathanadlen) What new projects do you have other than that terrible SAAB?

I know about the expensive trucks like the big Ford and your Gladiator. Love the cheap ones like the old Subaru and Suzuki. What’s next?

EL Boogaloo

A: Thanks for the question!

Yep, we keep our unusual invatory rotating all the time. Right now, Tommy has purchased a 1990 Daihatsu Rocky 4X4. This odd-duck 4X4 was acquired very recently. It’s an inexpensive 4X4, one that cost about $4,000 and it’s in great shape… expect for a few old, buted items that are being replaced.

Our SAAB convertible is still going strong-ish, and we’re planning to do more videos with it in the near future. There will be more – many more – old and somewhat unusual/unexpected vehicles coming to the TFL Studios in the near future!

Personally, I prefer the old, cheap, weird stuff as opposed to the painfully expensive new vehicles we get. I think Tommy does too.

Speaking of Tommy and those weird, used vehicles with questionable reliability…