Ask Nathan: GMC Baby Crossover, Ford Maverick pickup and SiriusXM?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will there be a GMC baby crossover?

How will the Ford Maverick perform ?

Should I subscribe to SiriusXM?

The first question comes from a fan who just caught wind of a rumored GMC baby crossover.

While this is not the (possible) baby GMC crossover, it may resemble this GMC Sequel concept from 2005. (Image: GMC)

Q: Hi Nathan and Andre! Is it true that we might finally get a baby GMC crossover? Like a better Trax or the like?

I would be interested in this. You see, I have owned nothing but GMCs for over 30 years and have been pleased with every one. My wife has a 2015 GMC Terrain with over 100-thousand miles on it with no problems at all.

I just got an Arcadia that I like a lot more than I thought I would. You see, I had a Yukon for almost 20 years and I wasn’t sure if I would be this happy in what you and Andrea would consider a “car”.

So far, after more than a year I can safely say that I am tremendously impressed with the job GMC did. So I wanted to ask you about the rumored baby GMC crossover. I know it was quashed a few years ago. A few leaks on the net have shown me it may be happening again!

GMC Granite Concept revealed at 2010 North American International Auto Show.

(Image: GMC)

I am excited because I want to buy a small crossover for my daughter when she finishes us her undergrad in two years. It would be a great time bring her into the GMC fold you know? Besides, I hate the old Ford Escape she bought without consulting with me. It’s been unreliable garbage.

What do you think GMC will do? I am hopeful it’s something as good as the Buick Encore or GX, with a lower price! I wonder if it will just be brand sharing or something totally unique?

Thanks Nathan and Andrea, I am always thrilled when I get to see the two of you doing videos. You guys make everything look fun!

O Ben

Topeka, KS

The GMC Sequel Concept. (Image: GMC)

A: Hi Ben!

Thank you for the email and your patronage!

It’s a funny thing about that rumored GMC baby crossover. Just a few years back, GMC executives said it would never happen. Many said that the main reason was Buick and Chevrolet’s tiny/baby crossovers were already out there. Recently, GMC may have changed their tune.

In this report for GMAuthority, it appears that GMC may be changing directions and could build a subcompact crossover that slots under the Terrain.

General Motors is once again considering bringing a subcompact GMC crossover to market, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. We’re told that the model – which would slot under the existing Terrain in terms of both size and price – is closer than ever to being green-lit for development and production. We’re told that a final decision for approval, however, has not yet been made. – – GMAuthority

Interesting, right?

There are few directions they could go, if they build this crossover:

Sharing the load: It could be based on the VSS-F platform which is currently used by the new Chevrolet Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX. That means it could get the same turbocharged three-cylinder engine and AWD system.

Not a hybrid: General Motors went on record when they killed the Volt PHEV that they appear to be finished with hybrids.

Following a wide-ranging conference call focused on the company’s investment priorities, Reuss continued, “You can’t spend money to force the customer to carry around extra stuff they may not need.” That sounds like a direct reference to a range-extending engine, when electric power and faster charging could accomplish the same. “Or, you can spend your money on getting the real answer, which is providing the customer a zero emissions, sustainable, affordable solution,” Reuss added. – – GreenCarReports

Which brings me to the next possibility…

EV Crossover: Sure, we all know that the GMC Hummer EV is coming soon. They spent a ton of dough putting this EV together. Why would they bother with a tiny EV crossover? Simple, most of the tech and components are already available.

It may be like a Chevy Bolt with all-wheel drive and a slightly larger cabin area. Seriously. Why not undercut the Tesla Model Y with a vehicle that matches some of its performance, for a reasonable amount of money?

We’ll see what transpires – IF – the good folks at GMC give this project the green light.

— N

The next question comes from Twitter (@NathanAdlen on Twitter). This “Ute” fan wants to know more about the upcoming Ford Maverick pickup.

Image: TFLtruck.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) How good do you think the numbers on the Ford Maverick pickup will be?

I like many of your educated guesses and I know you’re passionate about the topic. I know you love UTEs and tiny trucks man. Thanks!

Titans and Tony

A: That’s a great question!

Recently, I’ve seen some new photos of what could be the upcoming Ford Maverick (or, whatever they name it) pickup utility. You can see those photos and story (here).

You’re correct, I love small pickups and Utes and this one captures my imagination.

We’ve covered the hell out of this vehicle, but there’s very little information that we can call, “concrete,” for now. We don’t know for sure if this pickup will be based on the new Ford Bronco Sport (which is based on the new Escape’s platform), or a Transit Connect’s platform.

We don’t know if it will compete with the Honda Ridgeline, or the slightly smaller, upcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz. Nope, we don’t even know if Ford will pull a switch-a-roo on the name at the last minute.

What we DO know is that this vehicle is supposed to slot under the Ford Ranger, providing an entry-level price for a (presumably) unit-body pickup. We are almost certain that the pickup will be made in Mexico.

That’s because Maverick in Spanish is “disidente'” – which is similar to “Dissident” – the Pearl Jam song. And we know the band likes tacos. So….

Just kidding. Still, we’re pretty sure it will be built in one of two plants in Mexico.

Image: Ford

A few (semi) educated guesses:

Price:

The Ford Ranger has a base price around $25,000. Realistically, you can get a 2WD base model super-crew cab for about $28,000 before incentives.

A fully loaded 4X4 can easily exceed the $40,000 mark.

It would be logical for Ford to bring the entry-level price closer to the $20,000 mark… maybe even a hair less for a base FWD model – if it’s built.

If they can keep its top-of-the-line model near $30,000, it will give Honda and Hyundai something to worry about.

(Image: TFLtruck)

Power:

If you think about it, just about anything with less than six-cylinders is on the table.

That includes hybrid and PHEV power-trains (maybe in the near future). Considering the real possibility that this vehicle will share many bits with the Ford Bronco Sport, I would assume it may have the same power.

We could see a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder (181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque) as a base engine with FWD or AWD.

Maybe we’ll see the 245 hp and 275 lb-ft, turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the higher trim models.

This may have the “Advanced 4×4 with Twin-Clutch Rear Drive Unit” in the higher level Bronco Sport as well.

I doubt we’ll see a manual transmission, but the eight-speed automatic looks like a real possibility.

Image: Ford

Capabilities:

Maximum payload capacity in the Ford Ranger is between 1,609 and 2,128 lbs. Maximum towing is between 3,500 and 7,500 pounds, depending how it’s equipped. With that in mind, I doubt the Ford brass would allow the Ford Maverick to beat the Ranger.

It’s possible the Maverick will get better MPG, but it would not be logical for it to out-tow or out-haul its bigger brother.

The Honda Ridgeline can haul a max of 1,586 lbs and tows up to 5,000 lbs. I suspect those numbers will be similar, if not slightly more than the Maverick. Remember: the Ridgeline is (or, should be) a larger vehicle.

Based on the images we’ve seen, bed length looks like it will be at or under five feet.

We expect to hear a lot more about this vehicle early in 2021. Once again, that’s just a guess.

N

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)

The last question is from a new car owner who wants to know if it’s worth it to get SiriusXM.

Q (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter): Magilla Gorilla (aka Nathan)!

Just about to run out of my free Sirius XM subscription in my newish car. Should I buy another year? It’s like 50 or 60 bucks a year. Travel a lot and I just started listening before it stopped and I liked it.

Would you pay for it?



JayFr

Classic hard rock and heavy metal live on Ozzy’s Boneyard.

(Image: SiriusXM)

A: Yep, I like some of what SiriusXM offers.

I do pay for a base annual subscription. Most of what satellite radio offers is clear, uncensored, uninterrupted stuff with no commercials. No annoying DJs and great sound.

.… eh, not quite.

While there are DJs and some stations have commercials, it’s still better than regular radio. It can drop out (signal interruptions) the music can be repetitive (mornings and afternoons) and some DJs suck.

Sometimes, DJs will play the crappy radio edit of a song, while others play the album version of that song. Some news stations have terrible sound quality as the info is siphoned off cable TV. Every sports and comedy station has commercials – some that are painfully long and repetitive.

I do it (mostly) for the music.

I highly recommend Tom Morello’s One Man Revolution on SiriusXM’s Lithium.

Check it out (here).

If you get the cheap-o package, like I have, you have to choose your preference. You can’t get all the stations unless you get the top (expensive) package. It kind of blows – because it’s not free, yet you have to put up with some of the same nonsense you had to when listening to AM/FM – for free.

There are some new goodies like online stations and the app, which expand the places you can hear SiriusXM – but that’s no bueno for folks who drive often. There are devices you can buy for your car and home – which is fine for those who know they will go on with their subscriptions.

As you can see, I’m a little on the fence about SiriusXM.

If it weren’t for Ozzy’s Boneyard and Lithium (among a few others stations) – I would not pay a dime. They do have free weeks here and there. It’s worth it to sample what they have to offer during a free period if you’re still undecided.

Hope that helps.

— N

