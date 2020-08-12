Don’t Worry, The BMW M3 Touring Proves The Germans Are Still Interested In Hot Wagons

Good news, all you BMW M3 fans — a wagon version is officially on the way.

While its bigger brother (and it’s Alpina derivatives) have gotten wagon treatments, in turn creating some of the most insane grocery getters you can buy, this is the first time we’ll see an M3 Touring model from the Bavarian automaker. According to BMW, it’s still in “the early stage of its approximately two-year series development process.” That means we will see it after the September 2020 launch of the new M3 sedan and M4 coupe and the M4 convertible in 2021.

As for what it will pack under the hood, expect the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six as the M3 and M4. BMW’s S58 engine produces 473 horsepower in the base car, with the more expensive Competition cranking that number up to 503 horsepower. It’s likely the M3 Touring will use that engine with the same eight-speed automatic transmission, though the automaker did not announce any technical specs, other than it will use that engine.

The BMW M3 Touring faces inevitable competition from the Audi RS4 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate, at least in Europe. It’s not clear whether the wagon will make it to the U.S. market, though we aren’t holding our breath with the current state of things on our shores. Then again, while we’re bursting at the seams with high-power, high-dollar performance crossovers, Audi and Mercedes-Benz still have a presence with their larger wagons: the RS6 Avant and the AMG E 63 S Wagon, respectively.

Who knows? If enough of you out there have the cash and the enthusiasm to see an M3 Touring in the U.S., they may bring it here after all. Only time will tell, but we look forward to seeing these out in the wild very soon.

