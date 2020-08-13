Here’s How Much The 807 Horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Costs Over A Redeye

When it first debuted three years ago, the limited-run 840 horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was the craziest version of Dodge’s muscle car you could buy. While that car is no longer available, you can actually get remarkably close to that level of power with this: the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock.

Revealed last month, the Super Stock is a performance package that builds on the already ludicrous Hellcat Redeye. That means you still get a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, although with revised powertrain calibrations. This time around, it produces 807 horsepower. While I said the Demon manages 840 horsepower, there’s a caveat to that figure: It only makes that power on 100-plus octane race fuel. On premium unleaded, it manages just one horsepower more than the Super Stock, so on the power front you’re practically at Demon levels for the money.







All in, the Challenger SRT Super Stock costs $79,995 — a $3,000 premium on the SRT Hellcat Redeye. Once you factor in Dodge’s $1,495 destination fee and the $2,100 gas guzzler tax, however, that figure is more like $84,000-ish.

On top of the 10 horsepower bump over the Redeye, you get uniquely-tuned Bilstein adaptive dampers. Lightweight Brembo brakes also come as part of the package, as do lightweight 18-by-11 inch alloy wheels. 315-millimeter Nitto NT05R tires which also featured on the Demon make a return here, basically making the car as close to a dragster as you can get while remaining street legal. An asymmetrical limited-slip differential that offers up a 3.09 final drive ratio completes the Super Stock package upgrades.

Order books for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock will open later this month. After that, deliveries to customers should start near the end of 2020.