Bowing Out: Ford Fusion Quietly Ends Production As Blue Oval Completes Its Shift To SUVs, Trucks

[Photos: Ford]

And just like that, it’s over. Well, not quite — the inevitable demise of the Ford Fusion has been on its way for the past few months. After a slight delay, however, the American automaker finally ended production of its last sedan, as the company largely exits the passenger car market. With the Ford Fusion’s exit, the Blue Oval’s last car standing is the Mustang. Beyond that, a sea of crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

Ford Authority noted the last Fusion rolled off the Hermosillo, Mexico assembly line on July 31. The model had been in production for 14 years, when Ford introduced the original Fusion alongside the likes of the Focus and Taurus. The second-generation model has been in production since 2013. Despite a record year selling some 306,860 units in 2014, Fusion sales (as well as sedans in general) have waned in the latter half of the past decade.

Now, the company will bank on SUVs like the revived Bronco and all-new Bronco Sport to bolster its sales. We’ll also see the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover hit dealers before too long. The Ford Bronco Sport will replace the Fusion and its Lincoln MKZ cousin on the Hermosillo assembly line in September. From there, we should see the first models arrive shortly thereafter.

The Ford Fusion will technically live on, as its slated to be replaced by a wagon model, meant to take on the Subaru Outback among others. Unfortunately, that version will only sell in global markets.

Check out our most recent experience with the Fusion below.

H/T to Ford Authority, Autoblog for their reporting.