Ford Recalls Nearly 560,000 Edge, Lincoln MKX Models Over Braking Issue

On Wednesday, Ford Motor Company issued three recalls covering various issues with their late-model crossovers as well as the Ford F-150 pickup. The largest recall campaign by far affects approximately 558,610 examples of the Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX crossovers. These cars can experience a loss of braking power, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

Specifically, Edge and Lincoln MKX models involved recall 20S42 could have defective front brake jounce hoses. Ford says of the issue, “A ruptured brake jounce hose will cause a progressive brake fluid leak. If the brake fluid reservoir is depleted below a certain level, the brake fluid warning indicator light will illuminate. The driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration.”

In all, 488,594 vehicles are affected in the U.S., while 62,786 are in Canada and 7,140 are in Mexico. The recall campaign includes 2015 – 2018 Ford Edge models between June 25, 2014 and December 21, 2017; and 2016 – 2018 Lincoln MKX models built between November 11, 2014 and December 21, 2017.

Dealers will replace the front brake hoses with new braid material. Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

Smaller recall for the 2020 Lincoln Corsair

Recall 20S41 affects the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, which may undergo a rear coil spring fracture over time. Ford says the issue stems from insufficient clearance between the rear coil springs on both sides and their respective toe link brackets. “This may result in a condition in which the spring and bracket touch, potentially wearing away the protective coating on the coil spring. Over time, corrosion due to the removal of the protective coating may reduce the full life of the spring and may result in fracture of the spring,” the company said in a statement.

The fractured rear coil spring may separate from the car, increasing the possibility of an accident for the Corsair and other vehicles on the road. Ford said it’s not aware of accidents or injuries from such a fracture, which affects 2,965 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories. The recall also includes 491 Lincoln Corsairs in Canada and 141 in Mexico. All affected cars were built between January 7 and October 21, 2019.

Dealers will check the vehicle for proper clearance between the coil springs and toe link brackets. If necessarily, technicians will trim the bracket edges and install new coil springs.

Recall affecting the 2020 Ford F-150

The smallest recall affects the 2020 Ford F-150. Recall 20S40 covers just 431 trucks in the U.S., and concerns an improper nut attaching the positive battery cable to the starter motor. The nut may not give a secure connection, and possible electrical arcing could result in a fire. However, the company once again said it was not aware of any incidents related to the problem.

The affected trucks were built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant between June 30 and July 1, 2020. Dealers will replace the power supply attachment nut where necessary.