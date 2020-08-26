Honda Agrees To Pay $96.5 Million To Settle U.S. Takata Airbag Lawsuits

Over $11 million will go to the state of California, While over $84 million will go to other states

Honda Motor Co., Ltd agreed to pay $96.5 million as a settlement for the Takata airbag lawsuit

Honda’s recent settlement signifies the end of its involvement in the Takata airbag investigation. After years of litigation, more payments will be doled out due to faulty airbag systems, built by Takata Corp, that can cause metal fragments to fly toward passengers if ruptured. The result of this flaw led to at least 200 injuries and 14 people losing their lives.

According to allegations brought forth through the investigation, Honda allegedly failed to inform consumers and government regulators of the risks associated with Takata airbags installed in its cars.

Recall number (DIR5 PSPI6) is in effect for vehicles like this 2011 Honda Fit. We reviewed this vehicle back in 2010. Reports for recalls began as early as 2009.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with state prosecutors are pleased Honda has agreed to upgrade their airbag safety protocols, according to recent reports. In addition, the settlement included the implementation of new safety protocols.

For its part, Honda has been working on next-level airbag technology. We started reporting on massive recalls back in 2009. Since then, the automaker has significantly stepped up their safety programs throughout their organization. Examples include their “sail panel” or “baseball mitt” airbag.

Automakers, such as Ford, Chrysler, BMW, Toyota, Mazda, and Nissan have dealt with Takata airbags. Over 3-million vehicles have been recalled worldwide. In the wake of these massive recalls and lawsuits, Takata Corporation permanently shuttered its operations in 2018.