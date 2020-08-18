The Hyperion XP-1 Hypercar Is Making A 220+ MPH Case For Hydrogen-Powered EVs

What would you say to an otherworldly-looking, 2.2 second 0-60, 220 mph hypercar powered by hydrogen and built in California? That’s precisely what the Hyperion XP-1 is, or what the energy company ultimately wants it to be as it aims to start production in 2022.

Hyperion claims “space age technology” is at play here, and as the company does supply parts to NASA it has some ground to make that claim. The styling certainly looks pretty space age, even in this was just a conventional supercar. But it’s a hydrogen-powered hypercar, so we aren’t talking your ordinary Bugatti Chiron here. Curiously, the Hyperion XP-1 does seem to adopt some of those styling conventions, but then charges ahead toward a vehicle that’s straight out of science fiction.

The California startup claims a 1,000 mile range on a single tank of hydrogen, in addition to its ludicrous speed. While the process by which it produces electricity is the same as, say, a Hyundai Nexo or Toyota Mirai, this car also uses an electric motor at each wheel for propulsion. Exact horsepower and torque figures aren’t available yet, but the company did mention its carbon titanium structure. Thanks to that design choice and titanium composite body panels, the XP-1 weighs somewhere under 2,275 pounds. Unlike a conventional electric car with direct drive, Hyperion’s hydrogen hypercar also uses a 3-speed transmission.

Inside, the Hyperion XP-1 is no less outlandish than its exterior. Past the “V-Wing” doors, a 134-inch wraparound glass canopy sets the atmosphere for the carbon and titanium-laced cockpit. There’s even a 98-inch curved screen (that’s not a typo) front and center, featuring gesture control for the center console controls. Although, while Hyperion says all these things, we’re still trying to figure out exactly how that would work.

As it happens, relatively few people are ever going to get the chance. Only 300 Hyperion XP-1 hypercars will be produced, though each one is “100% engineered, designed and hand-built” in the United States. The startup made no mention of price — we expect it to be astronomical, even by supercar standards — though it will definitely be an exclusive and earth-shatteringly quick statement if Hyperion can meet the early 2022 production schedule.

We’ll provide more updates as they’re available.