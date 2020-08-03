Hyundai Posts Slight July 2020 Sales Gain, Signaling A Small Rebound: Report

At this point, even a small gain is encouraging news

The new Palisade bolstered Hyundai’s July 2020 sales, as the automaker posted a slight gain from this point in 2019. [Photos: Hyundai]

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic hammered U.S. auto sales, as we saw in our quarterly report. There are not as many updates this month as most automakers have shifted to a quarterly schedule, but Hyundai did post its totals for July 2020 showing a positive trend. The automaker posted a slight 1 percent gain from 2019, selling a total 57,677 vehicles.

Of those sales, fleet sales still suffered the worst, comprising 7 percent of total brand sales. In all, that figure fell 32 percent from 2019. The other 93 percent made up retail sales with 53,555 units, up 4 percent from this point last year. Two-thirds of those customers bought SUVs, but retail sales were also up for the entry-level Accent and the Sonata. The new Palisade bolstered the brand’s sales substantially, as it gained momentum over last year, as the three-row flagship just hit dealers.

Hyundai sales breakdown: July 2020

ModelJuly 2020 SalesDifference from July 2020
Accent1,538-292 (-16%)
Elantra9,283-2,296 (-20%)
Ioniq1,826-1,065 (-37%)
Kona7,077-700 (-10%)
Nexo16-5 (-21%)
Palisade8,404+3,940 (+88%)
Santa Fe9,296-348 (-4%)
Sonata6,834-142 (-2%)
Tucson10,922-1,707 (-13%)
Veloster861-68 (-7.5%)
Venue1,620+1,620 (+100%, new model)

Hyundai’s July 2020 sales follow major windfalls in the brand’s volume. The worst was March as dealers and customers reacted to stay-at-home orders, resulting in a 43 percent drop from 2019. April fell a similar 39 percent, while May and June fell a less substantial 22 percent and 13 percent respectively.

Even though the July gain was small, it shows some signs that the industry may be stabilizing. Still, the U.S. economy as a whole remains on shaky ground, and the ongoing struggle to combat COVID-19 may influence sales further in the coming months.

