Hyundai Posts Slight July 2020 Sales Gain, Signaling A Small Rebound: Report

The new Palisade bolstered Hyundai’s July 2020 sales, as the automaker posted a slight gain from this point in 2019. [Photos: Hyundai]

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic hammered U.S. auto sales, as we saw in our quarterly report. There are not as many updates this month as most automakers have shifted to a quarterly schedule, but Hyundai did post its totals for July 2020 showing a positive trend. The automaker posted a slight 1 percent gain from 2019, selling a total 57,677 vehicles.

Of those sales, fleet sales still suffered the worst, comprising 7 percent of total brand sales. In all, that figure fell 32 percent from 2019. The other 93 percent made up retail sales with 53,555 units, up 4 percent from this point last year. Two-thirds of those customers bought SUVs, but retail sales were also up for the entry-level Accent and the Sonata. The new Palisade bolstered the brand’s sales substantially, as it gained momentum over last year, as the three-row flagship just hit dealers.

Hyundai sales breakdown: July 2020

Model July 2020 Sales Difference from July 2020 Accent 1,538 -292 (-16%) Elantra 9,283 -2,296 (-20%) Ioniq 1,826 -1,065 (-37%) Kona 7,077 -700 (-10%) Nexo 16 -5 (-21%) Palisade 8,404 +3,940 (+88%) Santa Fe 9,296 -348 (-4%) Sonata 6,834 -142 (-2%) Tucson 10,922 -1,707 (-13%) Veloster 861 -68 (-7.5%) Venue 1,620 +1,620 (+100%, new model)

Hyundai’s July 2020 sales follow major windfalls in the brand’s volume. The worst was March as dealers and customers reacted to stay-at-home orders, resulting in a 43 percent drop from 2019. April fell a similar 39 percent, while May and June fell a less substantial 22 percent and 13 percent respectively.

Even though the July gain was small, it shows some signs that the industry may be stabilizing. Still, the U.S. economy as a whole remains on shaky ground, and the ongoing struggle to combat COVID-19 may influence sales further in the coming months.