Hyundai Posts Slight July 2020 Sales Gain, Signaling A Small Rebound: Report

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic hammered U.S. auto sales, as we saw in our quarterly report. There are not as many updates this month as most automakers have shifted to a quarterly schedule, but Hyundai did post its totals for July 2020 showing a positive trend. The automaker posted a slight 1 percent gain from 2019, selling a total 57,677 vehicles.
Of those sales, fleet sales still suffered the worst, comprising 7 percent of total brand sales. In all, that figure fell 32 percent from 2019. The other 93 percent made up retail sales with 53,555 units, up 4 percent from this point last year. Two-thirds of those customers bought SUVs, but retail sales were also up for the entry-level Accent and the Sonata. The new Palisade bolstered the brand’s sales substantially, as it gained momentum over last year, as the three-row flagship just hit dealers.
Hyundai sales breakdown: July 2020
|Model
|July 2020 Sales
|Difference from July 2020
|Accent
|1,538
|-292 (-16%)
|Elantra
|9,283
|-2,296 (-20%)
|Ioniq
|1,826
|-1,065 (-37%)
|Kona
|7,077
|-700 (-10%)
|Nexo
|16
|-5 (-21%)
|Palisade
|8,404
|+3,940 (+88%)
|Santa Fe
|9,296
|-348 (-4%)
|Sonata
|6,834
|-142 (-2%)
|Tucson
|10,922
|-1,707 (-13%)
|Veloster
|861
|-68 (-7.5%)
|Venue
|1,620
|+1,620 (+100%, new model)
Hyundai’s July 2020 sales follow major windfalls in the brand’s volume. The worst was March as dealers and customers reacted to stay-at-home orders, resulting in a 43 percent drop from 2019. April fell a similar 39 percent, while May and June fell a less substantial 22 percent and 13 percent respectively.
Even though the July gain was small, it shows some signs that the industry may be stabilizing. Still, the U.S. economy as a whole remains on shaky ground, and the ongoing struggle to combat COVID-19 may influence sales further in the coming months.