Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Plug-In Hybrid is Coming in Q4 2020

The highly anticipated plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4Xe is coming in Q4 2020, according to an official FCA Q2 2020 financial report. Jeep is planning a world premier of the electrified Wrangler in Q4 as well.

Jeep Wrangler 4Xe

What do we know about the upcoming electrified Wrangler? Jeep first “quietly” showed the Wrangler 4Xe in January at the 2020 CES Show in Las Vegas. The vehicle was on display, but there was no debut event to discuss its specifications.

Our very own Roman and Tommy then caught up with Jim Morrison – the head of Jeep for North America on TFL Talkin’ Cars Podcast. Jim gave us a few hints about the upcoming 4Xe Wrangler, but not many specifics. The new electrified Wrangler is claimed to be the most off-road capable Wrangler to date. It should offer the driver an ability to use an all-electric mode immediately or save it until later.

The Jeep Wrangler 4Xe is one of five electrified new vehicles FCA is rolling out this year. The company recently started production of the Jeep Compass 4Xe and Jeep Renegade 4Xe for Europe. A new full battery electric Fiat 500e is coming in Q3 2020 (which is about now). There is also an all-electric Fiat E-Ducato commercial van lineup that is starting production for Europe in Q4 2020.