Can I Smoke The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 With My Tesla Model Y In A Drag Race? Let’s Find Out!

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 vs. Tesla Model Y at Bandimere Speedway. Roman and Tommy race several times to crown the fastest SUV in the Rocky Mountains. Not really. There is no “crown,” but they have a good time racing nonetheless. [Images: TFLcar]

Once again, an epic drag race – this time it’s the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 vs. Tesla Model Y.

“Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 vs. Tesla Model Y,” you ask? Isn’t it obvious who will win? Especially considering the Tesla Model Y absolutely murdered a Dodge Challenger Redeye recently. You have to remember one thing: the whole thing is about putting power to the ground.

Roman and Tommy are revved up after a day of drag racing.

When Andre hammered the poor Redeye, he had to worry about getting two wheels to grip and launch. This time, things are different. This is a much more lunch-friendly vehicle. This AMG has (like the Model Y) all-wheel drive (AWD) for much better grip.

It also has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Despite weighting 6,000 pounds, this SUV makes 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. That’s an excellent power-to-weight ratio, all things considered. The specially built 9-speed automatic transmission is purpose built for the immense torque and high performance.

Kind of like a rhinoceros (AMG) vs a cheetah – right?

The real question here is, can this Mercedes-Benz keep up with the Tesla? EV machines have maximum torque available from the get-go. There is no need to rev an engine and let the power build up. That’s one of the things that gives it an advantage. Still, with 603 hp and an active AWD system, this Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 vs. Tesla Model Y race should be entertaining.