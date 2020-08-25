2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Crests 600 Horsepower, Sports Equally Large $117,050 Price Tag

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is more or less an amalgamation of design choices that have swept through the crossover industry over the past decade or so. High-riding platform? Check. Coupe-like styling? Yep, it has that. Massive price tag? Oh yeah — this latest version costs an eye-watering $117,050.

Then there’s the matter of performance. When the next-generation GLE 63 S Coupe hits dealers, it will be packing even more ludicrous power under the hood than the last model did. That’s because this 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 churns out 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Not only does it pack volcanic firepower, but it also sits on AMG-tuned sports air suspension and large 22-inch wheels. As AMG performance crossovers go, this is the whole package.

And it just happens to sprint from 0-60 in 3.7 seconds.

Other changes to the 2021 GLE 63 S

Mind you, this is an SUV weighing in over 5,000 pounds. Exact curb weights and fuel economy have not been published yet, but we don’t expect the former to change drastically from the previous model. Achieving that sort of acceleration is remarkable, and in part it manages that quickness by way of its 48-volt mild hybrid system. Mercedes calls it “EQ Boost”, and it uses an integrated starter generator for short bursts of additional power. In fact, it can provide an extra 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque to propel the GLE Coupe through its nine forward gears a bit more quickly.

Once the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe reaches its electronically-limited 174 mph top speed, it needs a way to stop. Fortunately, the massive 15.7-inch front discs with six-piston calipers should help there. In the rear, this car uses 14.6-inch discs with single-piston calipers. A carbon ceramic brake option will also be available, if you actually plan to take your two-and-a-bit ton family hauler out onto the track.

Both outside and inside the GLE 63 S Coupe, Mercedes fitted all the usual trappings you’d expect. A Panamericana grille sets the 63 S model apart, as does the red-painted calipers. Inside, Mercedes fits AMG-badged Nappa leather seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminum and the typical 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment displays.

If the more practical SUV suits your style, the GLE 63 S SUV starts at a slightly lower $115,000. If you need even more space, check out its bigger GLS brother below: