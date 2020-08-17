FCA Completes Hellcat Quartet With TRX, Durango, Challenger And Charger: Which Would You Choose?

[Photos: FCA]

Today marks a milestone in Fiat Chrysler’s relentless pursuit of supercharged horsepower. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has seized the horsepower crown away from the Ford F-150 Raptor, and the truck bakes in know-how from Ram, Jeep and the SRT performance team to take on the Blue Oval in that space. However, today’s news and the earlier announcement of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat offers FCA a unique position to court performance-minded buyers.

Whether you’re eyeing a truck, a muscle coupe, a performance sedan or even a three-row family hauler, there’s now a 700+ horsepower model to suit.

While the TRX is the latest addition to the lineup set to ship out later this year, you’ll soon be able to buy any of these four within the next several months as we move into model year 2021. Of course, each vehicle serves a different purpose and caters to a different sort of buyer, but you could feasibly cross-shop some of these cars. We’re curious to know which flavor you’d choose for up to 797 horsepower of supercharged fury, however.

With this Hellcat quartet now complete, let’s take a look at what each model brings to the table. Let us know which version you’d buy in the comments below.

Depending on which version you buy, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat can be the least or the most expensive way to get your hands on Hellcat performance.

How far apart are they on price?

Give or take a few thousand dollars, three of these four Hellcat-powered monsters can be had for roughly the same price. The likely exception to that is the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which sources claim will start around $80,995. FCA has not announced official pricing on the 2021 Durango lineup just yet. On the other hand, Ram’s TRX kicks off at $69,995, while the Challenger Hellcat Widebody starts at $64,995 and the Charger Hellcat Widebody starts at $72,095.

Those prices all exclude destination charges which range between $1,495 and $1,695, depending on the model. The least expensive way into Hellcat ownership is still the narrow body model. If you go that route, you can shave a few thousand off the price, getting it down to $60,695. If you have the budget to close the price gap with the Durango, you can get the 797 horsepower Challenger Hellcat Redeye (up 80 hp from the standard Hellcat’s 717) for $72,295. The 2021 Charger lineup will also bring a Hellcat Redeye version, and will likely run around the $75,000 to $80,000 range.

One outlier, as it stands, is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Like the Durango SRT Hellcat it also packs a 6.2-liter Supercharged V8, so it’s also a contender in the cross-shopping list. However, the Trackhawk is notably more expensive than any of the non-Jeep ‘Hellcat’ vehicles, as Jeep’s version starts at $87,645 for the 2020 model year.

No matter which Hellcat-ified vehicle you choose, it will be an experience.

Price and power: ‘Hellcat’ model breakdown