RIP: Buick Quietly Kills Off The Regal Sedan, TourX Wagon

Buick’s Regal sedan and TourX wagon officially roll off into the sunset, according to a new report. [Photos: Buick]

Sedans are drying up here in the United States, and this week yet another met its ultimate demise: the Buick Regal. A recent GM Authority report confirmed the last Regal model rolled off the assembly line, marking the brand’s wholesale transition toward crossovers.

Buick axed the larger LaCrosse last year.

While GM has yet to officially announce the end of production, it’s news that has been coming for months. The current-generation car began as an Opel Insignia — a European brand GM sold to PSA Groupe in 2017. Now, as the two firms’ contractural obligations to produce the Insignia/Regal come to an end, Buick has officially killed the model off. There will still be a GM-built Regal in other global markets like China, but for now the marque will evaporate from the North American landscape.

In speaking to Buick, a company spokesperson confirmed to GM Authority and to Carscoops that production ended “earlier this year”. However, some 2020 models are still available on dealer lots, so it’s really a case of get one while supplies last. That is, if you’ve been shopping for Buick’s last remaining sedan or wagon.

The handsome Regal TourX was a solid car, if not a beloved one in the sales charts.

Few American sedans remain

At this point, Ford has entirely exited the sedan market as the Fusion bowed out late last month. For General Motors’ part, there are still some sedans carrying on under the Chevrolet and Cadillac banners. Fiat Chrysler’s only remaining sedans are the aging Chrysler 300, as well as the relatively rare Alfa Romeo Giulia and Maserati’s remaining sedans. On the whole, however, crossovers are king and American automakers are moving where the demand is for its next-generation models.