The 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat Will Start At $80,995, According To Dealers: Report

It was a long time coming, but last month Dodge finally sated power enthusiasts’ appetite by revealing the 710 horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat. Finally, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 will be available across the entire 2021 lineup, and the high-power three-row SUV will only be around for this model year. After a six-month production run, Durango Hellcat production will cease before the next-generation model makes its debut.

What we’ve been guessing since the July 2 reveal is just how much the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat will cost. Now, we have more information on that, thanks to a report from Mopar Insiders. According to dealer sources, the latest Hellcat SUV will start from $80,995 before options and destination charges. That’s an $18,000 price jump from the next most powerful Durango, the $62,995 SRT with a naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter V8.

To put that figure into perspective, take into account the price walk between the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and its “Hellcat” equivalent, the Trackhawk. The difference between those two is also around $18,000 (the SRT is $69,140 while the Trackhawk is $87,645). On that basis, the Durango Hellcat is more or less where we expect it, but the catch is actually finding one for that price.

Options (and markups) can raise to price over six figures

Adding onto the base price are the typical array of options. According to Mopar Insiders, those include the $2,495 Premium Interior Package, a $2,395 Technology Group and an $1,195 Towing Package to haul the Durango’s maximum 8,700 pounds, among several other options.

Tally everything up, per current dealer information, and your Dodge Durango Hellcat could come in just under $100,000 before all the fees. As this is a limited-production model, don’t be surprised if these SUVs are marked up extensively, since they may become collectors’ items later.

While Fiat Chrysler has yet to officially confirm these prices, we do know the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat will go into production early next year at the company’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant.