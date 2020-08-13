The 2021 Genesis G80 Brings The Right Stuff To Fight BMW, Mercedes & Audi: Here’s Why It Stands Out!

The 2021 Genesis G80 aims to be more distinctive than its predecessors.

While both the 2021 Genesis G80 sedan and GV80 SUV are based on the same platform, they have unique interiors and a unique design. Still, they are obviously related. The design language is absolutely top notch for any luxury vehicle. In this video, Tommy takes a closer look at Genesis’ latest generation sedan.

This particular G80 shown below is the all-wheel drive 3.5T Prestige, which ups the price to slightly under $70,000.

Our first look at the production 2021 Genesis G80 sedan. [Photo: TFLcar]

History

The new Genesis G80 is an all-new vehicle. Initially, this midsize sedan started life in 2007 as the Hyundai Genesis before the Hyundai spun off the luxury marque into its own brand in 2015. Since then, the midsize sedan evolved into the G80. Now, we’re looking at the car’s second generation. Beyond the drastic styling changes, Genesis did away with the old powertrains as well, including the naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8.

Rather than give the car another refresh, they built an all-new sedan using top European designers.

Image: Genesis

New powertrain options

The base engine for the 2021 Genesis G80 is a turbocharged, 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. The top-of-the-line powerplant is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, replacing the old V8. It makes 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD) is available with both engines. By default, either version of the G80 is rear-wheel drive.

Overseas, the 2021 Genesis G80 will have an optional turbo-diesel power-plant as well. While there are no plans to bring the diesel here, it’s possible that we will see a hybrid and high performance version in the near future.

Pricing

Base model 2021 Genesis G80s start at about $49,000. You get a ton of standard equipment at that price, but AWD is a $3,000 upgrade. The top-of-the-line 3.5 model will hover around the $68,000 mark. Considering the engineering, design and quality of the G80 – it looks like a screaming bargain.

The 2021 Genesis G80 and its brother, the GV80 SUV will go on sale this fall.