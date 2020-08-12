The New 2021 Genesis GV80 Proves You Don’t Have To Be Crazy Rich to Be Crazy Cool: First Look

Do you really need to spend six figures to get the best luxury SUV?

The 2021 Genesis GV80 may just be the luxury SUV bargain of the century

Genesis gave us access to their 2021 Genesis GV80 for just enough time for our staff to get a brief impression of what it’s all about. Keep in mind: when Hyundai built the Genesis brand, they hired former designers from Audi, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz, among others. They want their brand to stand out, not just as a value leader, but a quality leader as well. But have they succeeded with their very first crossover? In this video, Tommy takes a closer look at their efforts.

So far, so good, it appears.

Unfortunately, we have not had the opportunity to drive the 2021 Genesis GV80 yet. The model you see in this video is not licensed to be driven in the United States. As such, this review is based in the interior and exterior design. Fortunately, there’s a ton to be said about this vehicle, even standing still.

Nicer than a $160,000 Bentley? How about a $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Our fully-loaded GV80 Prestige 3.5T costs less than $72,000. Compared with vehicles from Audi, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac, the GV80 undercuts their prices by a significant margin. At the same time, it meets or exceeds every automaker’s top effort in terms of quality, luxury, design and amenities.

Two engines are available, a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes a 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Our example has the 3.5 twin-turbo V6 that males 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear drive is standard on the base engine and AWD is optional on the smaller four-banger and standard on the larger-engined GV80.

By the way, these engines, this platform and many components are shared with the 2021 Genesis G80. That’s not a bad thing considering the quality of that vehicle.

Our example has a 21-speaker Lexicon stereo system. Quilted leather everywhere, on almost all touchable surfaces. Everywhere else is either covered in luxuriously-finished aluminum or wood. Many of us at TFL Studios feel that this vehicle’s interior easily rivals the Bentley Bentayga. That’s about a $90,000 difference.

Our man Tommy thinks it could even compete with the $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. That’s a bold statement, but let us know what you think in the comments.

While we’re covering Genesis, we also took a closer look at the G80, which you can watch below: