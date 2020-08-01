Jeep Wrangler OR Gladiator: What’s Better Off-Road? We Race To Find Out! Montezuma Challenge Ep.2

The answer may surprise you! Or it could totally be what you expected

Which is better off-road — car or truck?

Depending on exactly what you’re planning to do with your rig, pulling the trigger on that question can be a tough decision. That’s especially true when you’re putting down more than $40,000 of your own money on a brand new vehicle. For 2020 and beyond, the choice actually gets a bit tougher as you now can choose between the tried-and-true Jeep Wrangler JL, or you can go for the similarly-styled Jeep Gladiator truck.

In this video, we’re going to find out which is actually better off-road by staging an off-road race. We’re going to run up the Montezuma Basin, an off-road trail that we’re using as the venue for our “Montezuma Challenge”.

Of course on paper, both the Wrangler and the Gladiator bring their own compromises in terms of a one-size-fits-all off-roader and daily driver. If you had to choose one, you’re theoretically giving up some capability with the Gladiator, or practicality with the Wrangler. Going the SUV route nets you a more maneuverable vehicle on the trails, but the Wrangler can’t really haul, and it can’t tow nearly as much as its truck sibling.

Check out the video above to see which Jeep ultimately triumphs in this off-road race. The answer may actually surprise you (if you haven’t watched the video already). Or, on the other hand, it could be exactly what you were expecting and hoped for.