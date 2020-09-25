Review: This Is NOT A 2020 Chevrolet Blazer — Hear Me Out

It's a sporty crossover, but there's still the matter of its name

This is the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS (I call it the Chevy B-Laser), and you can guess its main issue if you’re an enthusiast. (Images: TFLcar)

If you call the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer the B-Laser, it all makes sense. Kind of.

We’ve reviewed the misunderstood 2020 Chevrolet Blazer before, but we fighured out people might be happier calling it a Chevy B-Laser. Yep! One of the biggest issues fans have with the Blazer is its name. They wanted something like what Ford did with the Bronco – a blast from the past. Fans wanted a rugged competitor to the Bronco that renewed the rivalry between GM and Ford. They wanted a macho truck.

What they got was a crossover, and not a bad one at that. Unfortunately for General Motors, their timing, naming and marketing of this crossover was a bit of a bust. Once again, the Ford Bronco (even the Bronco Sport) tapped into a missing niche in the market for fans. The fact that GM introduced this vehicle after knowing what Ford had in store was a debacle.

It’s a shame. If they found another name for it, things might be different. Hence “B-LASER.” It”s got a very 1980’s vibe to it and, at the same time, it distracts from the naming issue. You’re welcome Chevrolet.

The B-Laser in a nutshell

Our 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS tester came loaded. This included a 3.6-Liter V6. that makes 308 horsepower and 270 lbs-feet of torque. It’s hooked up to a 9-Speed automatic transmission. Gas mileage isn’t fantastic. According to the EPA, it’s 21 mpg combined.

There is a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder available. It makes 230 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The base Blazer comes with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 193 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque.

All of these versions of the Blazer come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available, but not on all trims. It’s a $2,000 option.

Prices start at about $34,000. Our fully loaded, performance orientated RS model’s MSRP is $51,360. That’s a lot of money for a non-three row crossover. Ouch.

Here’s the good news

All snarkiness with the B-Laser name aside, the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is a great driver. The steering feel is nearly best-in-class and the power from the V6 is excellent. It handles great on the road and its highway ride is fairly smooth – despite its giant wheels. In many ways, this is more of a Camaro wagon/crossover in terms of handling. That’s especially true for the RS’s more aggressive setup.

It has excellent towing cameras, once again, nearly best-in-class. The Blazer is rated to tow a maximum of 4,500 lbs. That’s not too shabby. While other crossovers can tow more, the camera system alone will make novice trailer pullers feel at ease.

The interior is great for drivers. Once again, it feels more Camaro than SUV. The overall interior design, including the special round vents, make it feel kind of sporty inside.

As for the rest of the vehicle, you’ll get a full tour and drive review in this video!