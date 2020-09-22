Hand-Built 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition Rings In Fall With Thermal Orange Paint

I’ll go ahead and say it — the Acura RDX is one of the best sporty luxury crossovers out there. Now, though, it’s following in the footsteps of the TLX and the MDX by getting the limited-run “PMC” treatment. Acura bills the 2021 Acura RDX PMC, among its siblings, as the absolute best these cars can be. You see, the “PMC” stands for the “Performance Manufacturing Center” in Marysville, Ohio, where it builds the NSX supercar.

360 examples of the PMC will emerge from Marysville in Thermal Orange paint. That’s a color that pioneered on the NSX, and coincidentally is the perfect color to ring in fall — or pumpkin spice season, as some have come to call it. Not that I’m saying you’re wrong to love pumpkin spice (you are), but at least the 2021 Acura RDX PMC makes a strong seasonal companion in this shade, not to mention a bright statement in an otherwise bleak and gray world of luxury crossovers.

No mechanical changes

Mechanically, these 360 cars are identical to their standard counterparts. The PMC Edition expands upon the A-Spec model with the Advance package, so you do get all the technology Acura can pack into its best-selling car right now. A 10.5-inch head-up display, 16-way power adjustable sport seats in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede and a heated sport steering wheel are some of the highlights.





Under the hood, you get the same SH-AWD system and 272 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine with 280 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and is honed through Acura’s adaptive damper system available through the Advance Package.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a special edition without some more unique aesthetic touches, and the PMC Edition is no exception. A body-color grille surround, gloss black treatment to the roof, mirrors and wheels, a unique serial plate and orange stitching set this car apart from your average RDX.

Pricing is not available for the 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition yet. However, since it’s based on a fully-loaded RDX (including options you can’t get together, like the Advance and A-Spec package), we expect pricing to run somewhere in the $50,000 – $60,000 range.

