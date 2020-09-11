2021 Dodge Charger And Durango Pursuit Get Quality Of Life Upgrades

Both are still broadly the same as their 2020 counterparts

The Ford Police Interceptor Utility (known to you and me as the Explorer) may be the most commonly seen law enforcement vehicles, but some departments opt for the Dodge Charger Pursuit and the Dodge Durango Pursuit instead. Both get minor updates for 2021, mostly coming down to quality of life changes from the 2020 models.

To start, the 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit now gets the eight-speed automatic transmission across both the V6 and V8 options. The former mates up to a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with all-wheel drive. Police departments opting for Hemi power will get rear-wheel drive instead. FCA says the V6 Charger Pursuit has more horsepower and torque, but did not dive into technical figures.

For reference, the 2020 Pentastar-equipped model manages 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, same as the standard base Charger. Although, at least this time the police version gets more than an antiquated five-speed transmission.

Other changes to the 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit include a configurable top speed, electric power steering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) has also increased to 5,500 pounds across all models to accommodate more payload.

Dodge Durango Pursuit changes

The 2021 Dodge Durango Pursuit carries on more or less unchanged, save again some quality of life changes. FCA moved the shifter up onto the instrument panel to free up space (the image above shows where it used to be — no photos of the 2021 interior are available yet).

The updated Durango Pursuit also includes a “Vehicle Systems Interface Module” to make upfitting equipment easier. A heavy-duty ‘BR9’ brake package comes with this model, as does standard vinyl flooring and a three-zone climate control system to accommodate the needs of K-9 units. The Durango Pursuit’s top speed is limited to 130 mph.

Production of the 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit will start at the Brampton, Ontario plant later this year. FCA will built the Durango Pursuit at its Jefferson North plant in early 2021.