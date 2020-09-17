EPA Publishes Official 2021 Genesis GV80 Fuel Economy Figures: How Does It Stack Up To The Competiton?

As the company’s first crossovers, the 2021 Genesis GV80 brings quite a few changes from what we previously knew the brand to be a few years ago. Part of that shift meant dropping the old 5.0-liter V8 as a powertrain option across the lineup, so the two powertrain options here include a four-cylinder and six-cylinder mill instead. Now, the EPA published official fuel economy figures for Genesis’ first SUV.

Before the automaker officially announced its fuel economy results, a member of the GVForums spotted the EPA figures.

On the lower end of the range, the 2021 Genesis GV80 uses a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine. That powertrain manages 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, and mates up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard fare, while all-wheel drive is an option with the smaller engine. Step up to the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, and power increases to 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The larger engine sends its power to all four wheels, with no rear-wheel drive option available.

The published figures show a high-teens to mid-20s fuel economy range across the board. Naturally, the four-cylinder fares a little bit better, but official EPA ratings put the 3.5-liter engine at just 18 MPG in the city.

2021 Genesis GV80 fuel economy ratings

Engine City MPG Highway MPG Combined MPG 2.5L RWD 21 25 23 2.5L AWD 21 25 22 3.5L AWD 18 23 20

Changes in fuel economy between the rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive 2.5-liter models are negligible. In fact, you only lose 1 mpg in the combined rating over the base version, according to the EPA ratings.

As for the larger engine, its fuel economy figures come in lower than most of its competition. The chart below shows the GV80 3.5T AWD against some rivals, most of which pack equivalent horsepower. The BMW X5 xDrive40i and the Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic both produce well over 300 horsepower. The Lexus RX produces less power as it lacks forced induction, but still comes out slightly more efficient in highway driving than the GV80.

While a direct comparison puts the 2021 Genesis GV80 near the back of the pack on paper, it’s important to take these figures at more than just face value. The GV80 weighs about the same as other three-row crossovers (a shade under 5,000 pounds), but does offer more power with the larger engine. Opt for the smaller powertrain, and the car does pull on par or slightly ahead of its rivals. Your driving style and the conditions will swing your fuel economy in either direction, but this provides an expected range.

Pricing for the 2021 Genesis GV80 also starts at $49,025 — far less than its German competitors and equivalent to the Lexus RX 350L.