The Most Hardcore 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Packs A $44,950 Price Tag

With just 600 units available to U.S. customers, only a select few will get their hands on a 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. You do get some special perks to go with that exclusivity, but it also comes with a catch. This limited-run model will a substantial price hike over the standard Type R.

The car arrives at dealerships — or more specifically, those that order quickly enough — later this month. While the standard 2021 Type R also gets a $500 hike to $38,450 (including Honda’s $955 destination fee), the Type R Limited Edition costs a whopping $44,950. And that’s without taking into account dealer markup, which reached a fever pitch when the Type R first debuted in 2017.

For your extra $6,500, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition gets an exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint job. Beyond that, Honda strips out 28 pounds of sound deadening material, removes the rear heater ducts and rear wiper and fits lightweight forged aluminum alloys to save weight. Overall, the Limited Edition is 46 pounds lighter than the standard Type R. Under the hood, though, it still uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. As ever, a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission is the only option here. The Limited Edition also gets Michelin Cup 2 performance tires.

Inside, each car gets a special numbered plaque on the center console showing the build number. So, I’ll likely post an update covering the six figures that serial number 1 fetches.

The standard Honda Civic Type R saw a few tweaks for 2020, like lighter two-piece brake rotors. On that basis, there are no changes to report other than the price change for the 2021 model. As with the Limited Edition, the next model year Type R will arrive at dealers later this month.

See more on the Type R Limited Edition below: