Hyundai Gives The 2021 Sonata N Line Macho Looks To Go With More Power

This *will* be a much hotter version than the Sonata we can currently buy

The new 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line gives the sedan a sportier look.

Adding to their newest batch of midsize sedans, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line gives the commuter an extra visual zing. This appears to not be a performance update. Unlike other N models, named for the Namyang global R&D center where their high-performance models are designed, this N Line is more of a trim upgrade, rather than a full-on Sonata N model.

In Hyundai’s own words: “The 2021 Sonata N Line will attract more customers to both the rock solid Sonata lineup and our increasingly popular N Line sub-brand. Sonata N Line will appeal to customers who desire sporty styling in a sedan package.”

Four trims are currently available on the Sonata. They include the SE, SEL, SEL Plus and Limited. The Hybrid has Blue, SEL and Limited and the plug-in hybrid has a base model and Limited.

Currently, there are three distinct powertrains you can find in the Hyundai Sonata. The standard models get a 191 horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder. A 180 hp turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder that makes 190 lb-ft of torque is available. There is also a hybrid that makes a total of 191 hp combined. Depending on the model, a six and eight-speed transmission is available. With this N Line, we’re expecting a similar powertrain to the Kia K5 GT, with around 290 horsepower and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

At this point, Hyundai has not outright confirmed performance specs for the Sonata N Line.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line gets some other sporty updates:

Unique front-end touches including a black cascading grill\

Performance front fascia and three air intakes

Side skirts

19-inch alloy wheels

Black lower bumper

dual twin exhausts

N Line rear diffuser

Dark chrome trim interior

Signature N Line red stitching on the steering

Red stitched sport seats

What about price?

Again, Hyundai made no mention of performance in the recent announcement. Numbers, pricing and additional information is not available yet, but we expect more information in the coming weeks and months. We will keep an eye on this story and we’ll bring you updates as soon as they come.

