2021 Jaguar F-Pace Brings New Inline-Six Engine, Still Packs Plenty Of Style

If you were a fan of the first F-Pace, you won't be disappointed by this one

You know, we at TFL normally quip that “styling is subjective” with most car reveals. There’s no denying it, though: The Jaguar F-Pace is a great looking car. Fortunately, in that regard this updated 2021 model tweaks the formula (or “enhances” it, in Jaguar’s own words), but from the outside you still have the same styling that helped make the brand’s first crossover its best seller these past few years. Before you think this is a simple nip and tuck, rest assured there is more going on under the skin.

In fact, there’s quite a bit that’s changing. The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace has sports an updated interior, and new powertrains under the hood, including a plug-in hybrid variant.

Subtle tweaks

At first glance, you may not tell the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace apart from its predecessor. The car still looks fresh, as design legend’s Ian Callum’s styling is usually timeless. In fact, the F-Pace is four years old at this point, so a refresh is certainly in order. Changes to the exterior include a slightly different front clip, with slimmer headlights and a new hood that’s integrated into the grille, instead of stopping a few inches short as the old one did.

The grille itself had not changed dramatically, but the inserts are different depending on which F-Pace model you buy. Diehard Jaguar fans will be delighted to see the pouncing cat in the fender vents, while the back end gets new taillights.

What’s lurking within

At the heart of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace range lies two versions of the company’s new 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Before we get to that, the old 2.0-liter unit remains, with 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. That’s the base powertrain for the F-Pace 250 and S 250.

The mid-range option, the S 340, brings a lower-power version of the inline-six into the equation. That one provides 335 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, as well as mild-hybrid capability. A 395 horsepower version with 406 lb-ft of torque comes in for the F-Pace R-Dynamics, and lowers the car’s 0-60 time to around 5.0 seconds. All models come with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, as well as a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.

A more elegant, refined interior

Step inside the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace, and you’ll really notice a step up from the previous models. Functionally, the layout remains broadly similar to before, but the look and feel is more refined. The dashboard in this model has been raised, better integrating the air vents into one defining line and ditching the old wraparound design.

Positioned below the air vents is an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. That brings a more elegant looking user experience and over-the-air capability to receive software updates over time. The system is the latest version of JLR’s infotainment and does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster replaces the old unit, and a new metal and leather gear selector replaces the rotary dial found in the older models.

As far as standard equipment is concerned, features like Blind Spot Assist and a 3D surround camera are now available on all models. Heated seats, keyless entry and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system are also baked into all trims.

Jaguar did not announce availability for the 2021 F-Pace yet. Pricing has not been publicized either, though the new model may carry a premium over the old one with more standard equipment. It also remains to be seen what will come of high-performance models like the F-Pace SVR, which we reviewed below: