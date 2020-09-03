What’s Going On With The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee? Here Are The Changes

This could be the last model year for the current-generation Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. [Photos: Jeep]

FCA added lots of new bits and options to the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee has lots of new additions to keep the decade-old model fresh. For the new model year, FCA added new trim options, colors, electronics, wheels and upgraded packages. Among the trim changes is an 80th Anniversary Edition which is based on the top-end Limited model. It comes with unique interior and exterior upgrades.

Seven trims are available for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. These trims carry over from prior years, including the base Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk. The same engine and transmission choices remain, as do the various 4X4/AWD systems.

Other changes for 2020

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition (based on Limited) includes leather seats with Light Tungsten interior accents, 18-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish and commemorative exterior badging. The Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition also includes ProTech II Package as standard equipment. And it features Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers and Advanced Brake Assist.

The base Grand Cherokee Laredo now features standard 18-inch painted machine cast-aluminum wheels. One step up to a “Laredo X” brings the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, remote start, power liftgate, vinyl/suede interior, heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

A new Sun and Sound Package available on Grand Cherokee Limited model includes a dual-pane sunroof and nine-speaker audio system. One more step further, to a Limited X, includes gloss black exterior details.

Colors

Available Exterior Colors for 2021 include Diamond Black, Sting Gray, Walnut Brown, Velvet Red, Slate Blue, Sangria, Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Ivory Pearl Tri-Coat and Bright White.

Redline and Green Metallic are available for the Trailhawk, SRT and Trackhawk only.

Interior colors include Black, Black/Light Frost Beige and Indigo/Ski Gray which is only available on the Summit. The Trailhawk has Black/Ruby Red and the Overland and Summit have Dark Sienna/Black along with Light Frost/Brown. Exclusive only for the Trackhawk is the Black/Ski Gray interior.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee will arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of this year. Head to Jeep.com for more information.

