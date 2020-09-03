The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Has A Lot More POWER Than The Bronco!

After quietly teasing its existence earlier this year at CES, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has officially joined the Wrangler lineup Thursday. It’s a plug-in hybrid offering up pure-electric driving capability, better fuel economy than the standard Wrangler models and much more grunt. In this video, Tommy covers everything you need to know about the first electrified Wrangler, set to go on sale later this year.

At the heart of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is that hybrid powertrain. It packs a 17.3-kWh, 96-cell nickel manganese cobalt battery pack under the rear seat, and an integrated transmission traction motor putting out 134 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque on its own. When coupled with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine we already know from the standard Wrangler, this 4xe manages 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

In short, this is the most powerful Wrangler in current production. It even tops the torquey 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. This power (the upcoming V8-powered 392 model notwithstanding) also puts Jeep in front of the 2021 Ford Bronco on performance as well, though we do expect more powerful Bronco variants down the line.

Performance and economy

Jeep says the new Wrangler 4xe should manage around 25 miles of pure-electric driving. That covers most daily drivers’ commuting beat without having to fire up the 2.0-liter engine at all. What’s more, the onboard charging port, mounted just ahead of the driver’s side A-pillar, supports standard 110V home charging and Level 2 AC charging. On the latter, you should be able to charge the battery in roughly 2 hours.

Thanks to the extra grunt, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe should manage 0-60 in about 6.0 seconds. Speed hardly matters in a Wrangler as it’s built purely for off-roading, so it’s worth noting the 4xe’s ground clearance hasn’t been impacted by any of the hybrid technology. Rubicon models can still manage 30 inches of water fording, same as the standard version. It is roughly 500 pounds heavier than the base V6 Wrangler, though, tipping the scales at nearly 5,000 pounds.

Jeep claims 50 MPGe fuel economy with the Wrangler 4xe. To give drivers more control over the hybrid system, the car also uses Hybrid, Electric and eSave modes to dictate when to use or conserve energy.

Pricing and availability

Exact pricing for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is not available yet, but it will go into production by the end of this year. It will be available in three versions: the base 4xe, the Sahara and the Rubicon.







We will have more information in the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned! Of course, this is not the only reveal from Jeep today, as the Grand Wagoneer Concept debuted as well. Check that out over on TFLtruck.com!