2021 Lexus IS Lineup Gets Price Shuffle, Starts At $40,025

At first glance, the 2021 Lexus IS may appear the same as previous models, but the car did get some notable upgrades for the new model year. This new model is longer and wider, and packs new infotainment and technology onboard for a start. For a thorough look at the changes for this model year, check out our complete walkaround video posted below.

Now, on top of telling you about the changes, we can share the complete price walk for the 2021 Lexus IS. The automaker announced a slight $440 price hike at the entry-level end of its lineup with the IS 300, but actually dropped the price on the IS 350 F Sport compared to the 2020 versions.

2021 Lexus IS pricing by trim

If you’re looking into buying an IS, here’s a complete look at the price difference compared to the outgoing 2020 models:

Trim 2021 MSRP 2020 MSRP Difference IS 300 RWD $40,025 $39,585 +$440 IS 300 AWD $42,025 $42,035 -$10 IS 350 RWD F Sport $43,925 $46,400 -$2,475 IS 350 AWD F Sport $45,925 $47,735 -$1,810

For those who noticed Lexus omitted the F Sport package from its IS 300 trim, fear not — it is still available as a standalone option. The F Sport Dynamic Handling Package is listed as a $4,200 upgrade for rear-wheel drive models, or a $3,800 upgrade for all-wheel drive versions.

Other options include Intuitive Parking Assist with automatic braking for $600. A “Comfort Package” is available specifically on the IS 300 for $1,400. Lexus’ Triple Beam LED headlights are $1,250, while the Mark Levinson premium audio system is a $1,250 option. That system with navigation adds $2,750 to the bottom line price, while the navigation system alone (without premium audio) is $1,670.

Finally, a power moonroof is a $1,100 option, while premium paint colors range between $425 and $595.