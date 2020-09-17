Mazda Confirms 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Will Go On Sale This Year

Back in August, a report more or less confirmed that Mazda’s 2.5-liter SkyActiv turbo engine was coming to the 2021 Mazda CX-30 crossover. It’s a move that made sense at the time, as it’s also available in the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback. Now, the automaker officially confirmed the news, saying the engine will be available as an option by the end of 2020.

While the car was already among the most powerful in its class, even with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, this takes things one step further. The CX-30 now has a powertrain option that’s also available in the larger CX-5 and CX-9. On 93 octane premium fuel, it puts out a healthy 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for 87 octane (regular) instead, that figure goes down to 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power for the Turbo models goes to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Other features in the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo mainly boil down to technology. The i-Activsense safety package now features rear automatic braking (Smart City Brake Supprt Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking). Traffic Jam Assist also helps with steering input in situations below 40 mph. Finally, the small CX-30 gets an available 360-degree camera system, bringing it further in line with its larger siblings on options.

Pricing information is not available yet, but that earlier report suggested a $31,000 starting point. That’s slightly higher than the top-end 2020 model (which topped out around $30,000). With the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo, though, you do get most of the premium options, on top of the turbocharged powerplant. We also expect the car to come in notably cheaper than its larger turbocharged stablemates.