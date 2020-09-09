2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Lineup Starts At $55,300, AMG Wagon Tops $113,500

The revamped 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup retains its traditional models, including the sedan, convertible and coupe. This time around, though, there’s a new All-Terrain version of the E-Class wagon, and all versions get new styling as well as updated technology.

On the outside, the E-Class lineup gets new light cluster, grille and bumper designs. Tweaks to the interior include new steering wheels with touch-sensitive controls and the increasingly-standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster as well as the MBUX infotainment system.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 models get a standard inline-six engine, replacing the old 3.0-liter V6 unit in previous models. The new engine puts out 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, with 21 more horsepower and 184 lb-ft of additional torque on tap through the automakers’ EQ Boost mild hybrid system. In the E 53 sedan, coupe and cabriolet, that six-cylinder engine pushes out 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. The base 2.0-liter powerplant in the E 350 sedan and the 603 horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the AMG E 63 S wagon carry over from the 2020 models.

New All-Terrain wagon

Completely new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup is the All-Terrain wagon, based on the E 450 wagon. While it’s a more active lifestyle-looking version, its 5.75-inch ground clearance means it won’t be tackling the Rubicon Trail anytime soon. Nevertheless, it does offer another model in the wagon lineup for those who want something a bit more rugged than the standard cars.

Pricing for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup starts at $55,300 for the base E 350 sedan. That includes the automaker’s $1,050 destination charge. The least expensive wagon is the All-Terrain, which starts at $68,650. Pricing for other models expand outward from the mid-$50,000 range, with the monstrously powerful E 63 S wagon demanding a $113,500 premium.







2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class pricing