2021 Nissan Rogue Kicks Off Production In Tennessee

Although the 2021 Nissan Rogue debuted back in June, we’ve been in for a wait to see the car actually reach dealers. It’s still not quite there yet, but Nissan did announce its production at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant Tuesday. The automaker did say it would arrive in “fall 2020”, and it adhered to that timeframe exactly as the season began today, September 22.

In building the 2021 Nissan Rogue, today’s announcement focuses on manufacturing improvements and greater harmonization between human workers and robots. The plant’s engineers use virtual reality to sort out production issues before the car actually moves into production. Nissan also mentions the use of “collaborative robots” to consistently perform repetitive tasks, freeing human workers up to perform more skilled parts of the manufacturing process to improve build quality.

2021 Nissan Rogue pricing information TBA

When it does arrive at dealers nationwide, the 2021 Nissan Rogue will continue its fight toward the front of the small crossover pack. It is currently the automaker’s best-selling model and competes against heavyweights like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.

Fortunately, the next-generation Rogue is bringing plenty to the table with new styling and extensive technology. What we don’t know yet, however, is pricing information. That is still forthcoming, but the 2021 Nissan Rogue should start somewhere in the mid to upper-$20,000 range. The current 2020 model starts at $25,300, and the new model needs to more or less stay there to remain competitive.

Now that the Rogue has kicked off production, Nissan will announce pricing in the coming weeks.