Production-Limited 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition Starts At $26,065, According To New Report

When the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition debuted back in July, the automaker pitched it as an answer to those enthusiasts seeking a “head-turning, corner-carving affordable sport sedan.” It gets some notable tweaks from the base Corolla, and CarsDirect revealed how much the upgrades will cost in buying this limited-run model.

According to dealer order guides, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex SE will start at $26,065, including destination. That’s a $2,695 premium over the base SE, or roughly 10 percent of the total price. Snagging one of the manual transmission models — of which Toyota will only build 120 examples — will cost another $390. In total, Toyota plans to build 6,000 Corolla Apex Edition models.

Step up to the Apex Edition XSE, and you’ll have to pay $29,205. That amounts to $2,385 over the standard trim, and makes the Apex the most expensive Corolla you can currently buy. For that extra money, the 2021 Toyota Apex Edition sits on lower, sportier suspension. You also get bronze and black trim pieces, a front spoiler and rear diffuser, and 18-inch gloss black wheels. The 169 horsepower 2.0-liter engine remains the same, though, with the same 151 lb-ft of torque. Apart from those 120 manual units, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition uses the same CVT as the standard SE and XSE models.

While the normal Corolla presents affordable value, the price hike puts it in the firing line of more powerful competition. The Honda Civic Si, for example, is actually less expensive (just $26,155) and more powerful. That car puts out 205 horsepower thanks to its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, but comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. The Subaru WRX is the power king at the upper $20,000 price point, managing 268 horsepower from its turbocharged boxer engine.

Still, Toyota does bring the goods when it comes to content for the money and efficiency. The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition should arrive soon, and we’ll provide an update when the automaker confirms the pricing from these reports.