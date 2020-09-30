Entry-Level 2021 Volkswagen Taos Crossover Will Get Some Turbo Kick

The 2021 Volkswagen Taos crossover will house a similar engine to the current Jetta.

Equipped with a 1.5-liter EA211 turbo engine, the 2021 Volkswagen Taos will make 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the automaker recently announced. In developing their entry-level crossover, Volkswagen redesigned and enlarged the displacement of the turbo powertrain used in the Jetta. This revised powerplant features VW’s modified version of the Miller cycle, where the intake valves are closed early in the induction stroke. Hopefully, this function helps with fuel economy — an important metric for cost-conscious buyers.

The all-new Volkswagen Taos is destined to enter the crowded and competitive small SUV segment when it launches next year. Front-wheel drive Taos models will have an eight-speed automatic transmission, again similar to the Jetta and several other models. All-wheel drive versions will have a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Prices are not out yet. That said, we expect the 2021 Volkswagen Taos to be priced competitively against rivals like the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos and Chevrolet Trax.

Bringing in the Volkswagen Taos alongside new EVs

The timing of the 2021 Volkswagen Taos is interesting. Last week, Volkswagen pulled the wrapper off their upcoming ID.4 all-electric crossover. While the German manufacturer is throwing its production weight behind EVs, it will also build ICE vehicles for the foreseeable future. “While electric vehicles are stealing the headlines these days, we are continuing to make great strides with technology on our internal combustion engines,” Johan de Nysschen, Volkswagen Group of America’s current COO said. “The Taos will provide a further proof point for the ability of the Volkswagen North American Region to deliver the right products for our market requirements.”

Sales of the 2021 Volkswagen Taos will being summer of 2021.

Speaking of Volkswagen crossovers, check out the electric ID.4 below: