Meet The 2022 Genesis G70: Did Their Best Just Get Better?

The refreshed Genesis G70 gets new styling to match its larger siblings

The new Genesis G70 focuses on a more athletic exterior design evolution, top end technology and a more driver-centric interior design. All of us at TFL felt the previous Genesis G70 was their best offering, as it’s been their most athletic sedan to date. It has won several awards and impressed automotive journalists from around the world. In our estimation, the one thing it needed was a more unique design.

Now, the updated 2022 Genesis G70 gets a far more unique design,

Quad lamps in front and at the rear bookend a new, more elegant exterior. The now-ubiquitous crest grille and overall front end design echoes its larger stablemates, but still retains its athletic proportions. Keep in mind the 2022 Genesis G70 has to compete against mainstays like the BMW 3 Series, as well as the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class.

“The new Genesis G70 will engage customers with its dynamic design and the latest innovations in safety and luxury,” a Genesis official said. “We are thrilled to reveal more detailed specifications next month.” To that end, no powertrain information is available yet.

However, the 2022 Genesis G70 sheds light on new interior details, including a much improved 10.3-inch infotainment screen (compared to the old model’s 8.0-inch unit). The new system supports over-the-air updates thanks to a Wi-Fi update feature, as well as Apple CarPlay. Genesis doesn’t specifically mention it, but we assume the infotainment setup also supports Android Auto, since you can get that in the current model.

When is it coming here?

The 2022 Genesis G70 will launch in South Korea next month. From there, it will roll out to European and North American markets sometime in 2021. The current generation has already rolled over into the next model year, so we expect to see it around summer or fall, when automakers bring in 2022 models.

