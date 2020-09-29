2022 Genesis GV70 ‘Unveiled’ In Official Spy Shots: The GV80’s Little Brother Should Arrive Next Year

Usually, when we see vehicle spy shots, they come courtesy of spy photographers or you great folks in the TFL community, but not today. These camouflaged shots show the 2022 Genesis GV70, and come straight from the manufacturer.

“GV70, you say?” Indeed, this crossover slots in below the larger GV80 which just went on sale. You can definitely see the resemblence, although this isn’t an exact copy of its bigger brother. Like the G70 is to its larger sedan siblings, this looks a bit sportier to the big SUV’s more elegant aesthetic. Up front, the two look broadly the same, but around the back the GV70 has a greenhouse that extends all the way to the tailgate, and the tailgate itself tapers off more dramatically, rather than having an indentation like the GV80 does.

Another huge sporting difference from the GV80 are the large dual exhaust tips. Genesis (naturally) stopped short of disclosing technical specs, but the design does evoke a stronger performance ethos than its luxurious three-row sibling.

Earlier reports suggest the GV70 will share its platform with the G70 sedan. Again, that lends to a more athletic experience. The smaller SUV may get a the 2.5-liter mill from the updated Kia Stinger (and the new G70), with 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. The 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 may also make an appearance here, so we could see up to 375 horsepower.

As for pricing, we expect the 2022 Genesis GV70 to start somewhere in the low $40,000 range. It will likely be a value proposition against its chief rivals, like the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. The car should officially debut in 2021, so we will have more confirmed information then. If you do spot this car in the wild, you can scan a QR code on its “G-Matrix” camouflage (or go to this link) to find out more about it.

In the meantime, check out more shots of the GV70 and find out more about its bigger brother below: