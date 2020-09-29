2022 Honda Civic Uncovered In Patent Images, Shows Off Accord-Like Styling

(Images: Posted via CivicXI.com forums)

Update 9/29/2020: Images for the 2022 Honda Civic sedan leaked as well, this time through Civic11forum.com.

The 2022 Honda Civic will arrive sometime next year, but we haven’t gotten a clear indication of what how it will actually look — until now. The CivicXI.com forums (among other Civic enthusiasts’ forums) published forthcoming patent renderings showing the next-generation hatchback model. Right from the start, we see the new model takes on more Accord-like styling, even if the dimensions haven’t changed drastically from the outgoing car.

Up front, the 2022 Honda Civic gets more squared off styling, adopting a more refined aesthetic to the old car’s angular look. In side profile, the new car adopts a sleeker roof profile. Even though this is the Civic Hatchback, it looks a bit closer to the sedan, with more of a fastback look. Around the back, the 2022 Honda Civic gets redesigned taillights, as you’d expect.

Interestingly, though, it seems Honda is (finally for some) moving away from the split-window design, where the lower spoiler stretches across the rear glass area. Instead, Honda reshaped the tailgate to integrate a wide LED taillight assembly that stretches over the car’s full width. At first glance, it looks a little Kia Stinger-ish, but let us know what you think in the comments below.

What about engines and trims?

Discussing powertrains for the eleventh-generation Honda Civic is where we enter unknown territory. Naturally, there’s no official information from Honda yet. The current car uses a range of four cylinder engines ranging between 1.5 and 2.0 liters, and both powerplants are fairly efficient.

We expect Honda to up the ante a bit with its performance models like the Si and Type R. When it does enter the market, they will have to compete against the Mk8 Volkswagen GTI and Golf R, as well as the Hyundai Veloster N and the Subaru WRX. Hybridization isn’t completely off the table, either, though we’ll have to wait and see how Honda decides to approach powertrains this time around.

One model that will not make an appearance is the Civic Coupe, as Honda dropped it for the 2021 model year. That means we’ll only see the 2022 Honda Civic as either a sedan or a hatchback, and it looks like there won’t be a radical difference between the two. All Civics will now be built in North America, as the automaker will close its Swindon, UK plaint next year.

While we wait for news on the 11th-generation Civic, take a look at what it’s leaving behind (at least in Si and Type R forms) in the video below: