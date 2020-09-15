2022 Hyundai Tucson Looks Just Like The Concept: Here’s What You Need To Know!

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has officially arrived, and it’s nothing like the generations that have come before. As its competition takes on edgier styling, the Korean automaker is largely following through with its previous T Vision Concept in actual production form. Some details have been toned down a bit, naturally, but as it stands this new model is taking on bolder styling to stand out from the pack.

On the outside, you’ll immediately identity a 2022 Hyundai Tucson by its ‘parametric dynamics’. That includes the new grille, into which Hyundai integrated ten distinct elements for the daytime running lights. They are “half-mirror” units, so they’ll only appear as lights when they’re actually illuminated, similar to the Sonata’s daytime running lights that partially run up the hood. Along the side profile, the new Tucson gets more angular, geometric cues, resulting on a more sculpted look than the current model.

As striking as the front and sides are for a crossover, it’s around the back that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a major departure from its ancestors. The LED taillights immediately stand out, especially with the light bar extending across the liftgate. Hyundai moved its badge up into the glass, while the rear windshield wiper was integrated into the spoiler. Fortunately, the new Tucson doesn’t appear to have one of the most pointless design cues in fake exhaust ports. That said, there is still some flourish in the diamond indentations throughout the lower bumper.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson gets drastic interior updates

While it’s long been a great value proposition, the Tucson’s interior had been showing its age. That’s an issue no longer, as the 2022 Hyundai Tucson brings new styling and new technology into the mix. Beyond the hood-less digital instrument cluster, the new car also gets dual 10.25-inch stacked displays in the center on higher models. Base versions still get an 8.0-inch screen, but there are no hard buttons in the center stack shown below.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson also gets notable changes in the aesthetic departments, apart from the screens. A high wraparound line is distinguishable on the dashboard and doors, while another line follows from the air vents, around the center stack and through the doors. The new model also gets a two-spoke steering wheel, much like the new Sonata.

To free up space, the Tucson follows in its newer siblings’ footsteps with a push-button transmission. That allows for a bit of a floating center console by way of storage on the sides of the center tunnel, as well as a larger armrest.

New powertrains

While we suspected the 2022 Hyundai Tucson may carry over one of its engines, that is not actually the case. A new 2.5-liter ‘Smartstream’ engine replaces the old 2.4-liter mill, putting out 190 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque. That makes the conventional option more powerful than both of the old Tucson’s powerplants, as the old unit only put out 181 horsepower. The 2.5-liter engine mates up to an 8-speed automatic transmission — an upgrade over the old 6-speed ‘box.

A new 1.6-liter turbocharged engine also joins the lineup, but it is not working on its own. Instead, it’s part of a hybrid system for both traditional and plug-in variants. The gas unit manages 180 horsepower on its own, but when mated to an electric motor power goes up to 230 combined horsepower. Torque is also improved to 258 lb-ft, making it one of the more powerful options in its class, save the turbocharged Mazda CX-5 or the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Instead of a CVT, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson hybrid models will use a 6-speed automatic system, similar to the Sonata Hybrid. They also feature “E-handling” technology to improve steering response with the hybrid system’s added heft.

Technology

Joining its modern siblings, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson also gains the brand’s full safety suite. Full Collision Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection still comes as part of the package, as does features like Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Safe Exit Warning, among many others.

Hyundai Digital Key also joins the Tucson lineup, allowing owners to use their smartphones in place of the key fob. HTRAC all-wheel drive is an option, and the system adds a new Mud, Sand and Snow mode on top of the existing drive modes.

Pricing and fuel economy are not available yet for the new Tucson. It will go on sale globally in the first half of 2021, after launching in South Korea. We should have more detailed information by then, and a hotter Tucson N Line is on the way as well. When that launches, we expect it to pack nearly 300 horsepower and even more torque.

Check out our video below for even more on the 2022 Hyundai Tucson: