2022 Hyundai Tucson Teases Its Radical New Design Ahead Of September 14 Reveal

It’s still a few days off, but we’ll soon see the drastic new design that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson brings to the table. These teaser images may give off concept vibes, but spy shots we’ve seen over the past few months indicate this is what the final design will look like. Mind you, the Korean automaker has gone in a bold new direction across all its models, from the Kona all the way to the distinctive looking Palisade. To that end, this next-generation Tucson draws heavily from the Vision T concept we first saw back in 2019.

Of course, that concept leaned hard toward electrification, and there are no official powertrain details on the 2022 Hyundai Tucson yet. It could gain a hybrid powerplant, or the manufacturer could carry over its current four-cylinder options. We will get more information on where Hyundai’s going on Monday, September 14 at 5:30 P.M. PST.

There isn’t too much to actually see at this point, but major details of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson do appear here. The new grille design and LED taillight arrangement is a clear translation from the older concept. As for how it works, it may utilize the same technology as the Hyundai Sonata, as that car’s DRLs partially run up the hood, but just appear as part of the brightwork when the car’s sitting still.

Around the back, the taillights also sport a sharp LED design. One strip runs clear across the rear end of the car, including through the tailgate. The other four elements, two on each side, move down toward the center of the car from the uninterrupted element up top. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson also has more of an angular design, while another piece of what looks like a matte silver strip visually separates the roof from the rest of the body.

New interior tech

Floating center stack designs seem to be in vogue, and it appears the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport that design. The physical gear selector is gone, replaced by four buttons ahead of the center console. In fact, this sketch shows a split-tier design for the whole dashboard, with a digital instrument cluster embedded in the driver’s side panel. The idea here is to emphasize space inside the cabin, while also giving more of a futuristic feel. This is a rendering, so the actual production car may dial it back from what you see above.

However, the floating center stack should keep that 10.25-inch touchscreen display. The new car is physically larger than the old one, so the extra width in the center console area doesn’t appear as if it will compromise on passenger space from the current car.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson looks to move the car in an entirely new direction, though its unclear how that will affect pricing. The 2021 model starts at $23,700 in the U.S., and it will need to more or less stay there to remain competitive. We’ll have more updates on the 14th, so stay tuned!