Mitsubishi Teases 2022 Eclipse Cross Facelift — Here’s What To Expect

After three years in its original generation, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is getting a facelift in line with its stablemates. Don’t expect a radical overhaul to happen here, but the move will further play out the automakers’ plan to update its lineup through the next model year.

While this teaser image does not show the whole car, you can still see the scope of its exterior changes. The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will get a more angular, streamlined front end. If you’ve seen the new Outlander Sport (shown below), you already more or less know what to expect.

The Eclipse Cross will share some styling cues with its little brother, the Outlander Sport.

Along with the new front clip, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will also get a new LED taillight design. Like the front, it seems the rear end is also going for a less rounded design in favor of more aggressive, sharp angles. Mind you, if you feel the current model is a little bulbous around the back, that would be a welcome change. The updated car shown in the teaser takes cues from the e-Evolution concept, which really went berserk with the sharp angles and overdramatized styling elements.

Is it just styling?

What we don’t know at this point is whether any powertrain updates will complement the refreshed styling. Currently, the Eclipse Cross packs a 152 horsepower, 1.5-liter engine with 184 lb-ft of torque. It’s smooth enough driving around town as it is mated to a CVT, but it does feel anemic when you need decent acceleration. While it’s not the least powerful car in the segment, it’s close enough to the point where Mitsubishi’s mid-range offering would benefit from a decent power bump.

We’ll know how extensive the redesign truly is when the 2022 Eclipse Cross debuts in Q1 2021.