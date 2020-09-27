Ask Nathan: Future Ford Expedition, Hyundai Accent and Why No More Volkswagen Touareg?

(Images: Ford)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s up with the future Ford Expedition?

Is the Hyundai Accent a good buy?

Where did the Volkswagen Touareg go?

The first question comes from a Ford fan who wants to know our thoughts on the future Ford Expedition.

Q: It’s Mike K. from Brooklyn again and I want your opinion on the future Ford Expedition!

Thanks for answering last week’s email and now I have a new one!

What do you think the future Ford Expedition will be like? I think it will be much the same as the 2021 Ford F-150 when it comes. Same engine and transmission choices and maybe a solid axle? I don’t know but it would be cool.



This is a 2008 Ford Explorer concept, but some of the lines, especially in the front remind some of the rumored changes coming to the future Ford Expedition.

A: Hi Mike! Thanks for sending an e-mail!

Other than returning to a solid rear axle, I think you’re right about the future Ford Expedition. Just like the current model, it will share a bunch of components with the upcoming Ford F-150. That’s following simple logic.

This means that the future Ford Expedition (some think a 2023 or 2024 model) could have Ford’s newest power-trains. This could include the new hybrid, diesel and (possibly) electric options.

The platform below is from the F-150 electric, but it could underpin something like the future Ford Expedition. Maybe.

A return to a solid rear axle?

I don’t think that’s a viable option for Ford. They were one of the first to adopt an independent rear suspension (IRS) in this class, and they have a ton of experience tuning an IRS for this application. If anything, they may move to a higher-tech suspension setup to take on GM and Jeep’s upcoming Grand Wagoneer.

So far, Ford has proven they are more than a thorn in the side of the competition with their newest Expedition. Sales numbers are showing rapid growth in the segment, and their performance numbers are hard to match.

No doubt, they will continue the trend with the future Ford Expedition as well.

— N

The next question came from a fan who spotted me in public and asked me about the newest Hyundai Accent.

Q: Is the new Hyundai Accent a good car for commuters?

I rented the Hyundai Accent recently and I liked it. My needs are simple, but I want a reliable, easy to own commuter. It needs to be inexpensive and comfortable too. Is the Hyundai Accent the right choice?

— Nice lady who works at Sprouts

A: Hi there!

Yes! The Hyundai Accent is an excellent little commuter. It has a decent 120 horsepower I4 and it can get up to 41 mpg on the highway. You get the 10-year/100,000 mile power-train warranty too.

I truly like the Hyundai Accent, it is an excellent driver and very inexpensive to live with. There even is an option for a manual transmission. If you are looking at alternatives, there’s the Nissan Versa, Honda Fit (which is about to be discontinued) and the Toyota Yaris – which is about to be discontinued as well.

Lat year, I drove one in Northern California between San Jose and Petaluma, CA. Over the course of a week, I was very impressed with the Accent as a smooth operator. It’s not exactly fast, and it’s not sporty either. The ride, comfort and features are top notch for the class.

Prices for the Hyundai Accent run from $15,400 – $20,000, which is very competitive. There are less expensive vehicles in the market, but the Accent gives you more. It’s a much more substantial vehicle than the Mitsubishi Mirage and the Chevrolet Spark.

All things considered, the Hyundai Accent is an outstanding choice.

Good luck!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants why the Volkswagen Touareg is no longer in our market.

Q: Hi Nathan. Why did they pull the Volkswagen Touareg from our market!?

It was their best vehicle he without a doubt, and it was excellent off road. I don’t understand why Volkswagen keeps pulling cool cars from our market.

– Glen H

A: That’s a great question. Sadly, there’s a simple answer.

The Volkswagen Touareg was, indeed, VW’s best vehicle available in the United States. We loved our old one, and I’ve driven almost every model on and off-road.

Sadly, there were two major issues that Volkswagen could not ignore:

It was a pain to maintain.

It was selling poorly.

That’s about it. Those two main issues were were enough for Volkswagen to find an easier to sell and maintain solution for our market. They found it in the Volkswagen Atlas.

While nowhere near as capable or as well-built as the Volkswagen Touareg, the Atlas more closely aligned with what American’s were looking for. In its last full year in our market (2018) the Volkswagen Touareg sold about 3,000 units in all of North America. In the end, the plug was pulled and the Volkswagen Touareg was replaced.

Many miss it. I miss it’s unusual character, luxury and remarkable off-road potential.

Sad.

Thanks for the email!

N

Speaking of the Volkswagen Atlas: