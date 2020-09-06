Ask Nathan: 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, Civic Si vs. Mustang EcoBoost And You’re Selling What?

This image of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 concept was posted on Instagram by GM.

The first question comes from a viewer who wants to know why GM is building the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 – and not the monster ZRX,

Q: Nathan: Lloyd here from Bullhead City, Arizona.

Maybe you guys know why GM opted to build the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 with a normal engine, not the supercharged ZRX.

I own a first generation Ford Raptor and love it. But I grew up in a Chevy family and have been waiting for them to finally build something that could honestly take on the Raptor. To be honest I don’t think what I read in your article makes me feel any better about it.

I get it! GM wants to profit to the max on each truck they build and the idea of a supercharger is scary to the penny counters. But Ford isn’t resting on their laurels and they will have something even more powerful coming out very soon. I am very disappointed in GM.

It’s bad enough that their best of- roader is a tiny pickup, but to build basically the same thing in a larger pickup makes no sense to me.

Please explain!

This is the Chevy Silverado ZH2 Concept (photo: General Motors)

A: Hi Lloyd!

Please keep in mind that the story you’re referring to is based on a report. There is nothing concrete from GM – yet.

This is what was reported: Here is what we know from the report. The upcoming ZR2 Silverado 1500 will offer the latest DSSV shocks, front & rear lockers, improved approach and departure angles (due to new body work), and a 6.2-liter V8 engine. That sounds like the makings of a great off-road truck, but it is reported to not be a proper Ram TRX and Ford Raptor fighter. The reason being that the rumored ZR2 engine will continue to produce the same 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. TFLtruck

Andre Smirnov (TFLtruck editor) adds: “It’s not clear why GM is not throwing a supercharger on top of this engine, and/or making a gas/electric hybrid with loads more power.”

In my opinion, I honestly feel that the need for obscene power is only one attribute to these new super trucks. The ability to handle serious off-road challenges is the (or should be) the main point. Speed is only part of the equation.

The current Chevy Colorado ZR2 is the most capable off-road mid-size truck, next to the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. I think the Chevy may be a better all-around choice, personally. With that in mind: what’s so wrong about adding size and power? Just not crazy power?

My final point: I love the Raptor and the Ram Power Wagon as well. Not because they can do it all, they can’t, but what they specialize in – they do incredibly well. Maybe this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 will be like them?

Time will tell.

— N

The next question is from a viewer who is comparing a Mustang four-cylinder vs. a Honda Civic Si.

Q: TFL crew dudes!

So I am seriously thinking about getting something more exciting than my current 2015 Mustang V6. Its like I like the car but I can’t stand the mediocre handling. My bro says the new four cylinder is affordable and pretty cool. Last month I drove a 2018 Civic Si and I really liked it too.

My question is if I should get a newer Honda Civic Si or a Mustang with the turbo four-cylinder? Both would be manual of course and I will get the price to under $30,000.

Which one would Nathan, Andre, Roman and Tommy get?

A: Hi there!

Thanks for the email.

Before I answer the question about who likes what (it’s a split decision), your choices are excellent, but very different. Obviously, one is front, and the other rear-drive. In hard core performance, many would prefer the Mustang. It is a bargain for the performance you get.

On the other hand, for day-to-day driving, the Honda Civic Si makes more sense to me. It’s a hard call. Do you need passenger and cargo space? If that’s the case, the Honda is a better call.

You mentioned that you currently drive an older Mustang V6; the new one is completely different. It handles way better. It is a much faster car, both off-the line and around a track. Compared to the Honda Civic Si, it is far more track oriented. Get the Mustang’s HPP option and it will dice up some V8s and pricey sports cars.

It all comes down to what’s important to you. Comfort with convenience plus oodles of fun… that would be the Civic Si. Or, do you want something more hard-core, ridiculously fun – but less commuter-friendly?

Roman and Tommy seem to be more inclined to like the Ford Mustang. They love that rear-drive feel. Andre and I like the Civic Si just a little bit more. Some of that may have to do with having kids to haul around.

Please, test both back-to-back; if you can.

— N

The last question comes from a few fans who are scolding me for selling my 1987 Suzuki Samurai.

Q: Via YouTube comments (from a recent TFLclassics video):

Here are just a few (out of many) examples.

Poppy Neese: “Noooooooooiooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!! DON’T SALE IT!!! COVID, riots, economy, murder hornets, no sports and now Nathan discards the Samurai, 2020 worst year ever!!!😫 Lord take me now.”

Jeremy Christian: “You’re selling the samurai??? The cayenne, the beetle, the Cherokee, why does everything I love go away?”

Humberto Rubi: “Nathan… you know you will regret to sell this car right? I just bought a 2020 Suzuki Jimny and probably will keep it forever.”

Peter Gremmer: “Why would you sell? You are living the dream with that car!”

A: Thanks guys.

Yep, I’m selling it.

I made a promise that when my teen started driving, the Suzuki would go away. That gave me one year to play and tinker. It was a great year.

Yes, I’m already regretting it.

Honestly, I don’t want to sell it, not one bit. It’s such a great little off-road runt, but I have my sights set on other projects down the road and, like I said, I have to make room for a new driver in our driveway.

I’ll sell it in a week after this posting. Many of you have expressed interest and you can respond to info@TFLcar.com.

