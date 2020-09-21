Check Out This 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 With Its Center-Mounted Exhaust

A flock of Chevy Corvette C8 prototypes have been testing in the Colorado mountains, and we have more photos to share today. Some look like garden variety Stingrays, while others are a bit more exotic. Today’s photos from Kevin confirm at least one of these prototypes as a 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 prototype.

How can you tell? Some of these cars are covered in much more camouflage than others, and we saw some evidence of GM’s roadmap for the Corvette in the coming years. We know there’s more on the way, and this prototype is different from what we’ve seen. Take a look at the back — which Kevin fortunately caught — and we see a different exhaust system.

While the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray has quad tips at the edges of the bumper, this prototype has center-mounted exhaust. Now, what we don’t see here is the wing you typically see on a Z06, but that could come in time. This does lend some perspective toward a new engine, however, rather than the standard 6.2-liter V8 we have in the Stingray right now.

This could also be the Corvette ZR1, as we’re not entirely sure which models GM is testing up here. For all we know, they may be testing both. In either case, we suspect GM is working on a new 5.5-liter V8 engine to power both models. The Z06 could end up with 650 horsepower in a naturally-aspirated design. The ZR1, on the other hand, may get up to 850 horsepower with twin turbochargers on deck.

Here’s a shot at a different prototype.

Then there’s the halo: A Chevy Corvette “Zora”. Here, rumors suggest a whopping 1,000 horsepower thanks to electrification. That model isn’t slated to arrive until 2025, though, so it’s unlikely GM’s testing it this early. You never know, though…the wheel covers and heavy camouflage could be concealing some electric motors under there.

Here’s another prototype (although this one has the edge-mounted quad tips) below: