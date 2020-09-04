2021 Dodge Challenger Adds Widebody Option To R/T Scat Pack Shaker And T/A 392

A Widebody option is available across all V8 models, from the Scat Pack to the Hellcat

Dodge wants you to go wide with the 2021 Challenger models, to the point where they’re expanding their offerings for the R/T Scat Pack models. Now, more Widebody options are available for the Shaker and T/A 392 packages.

Those who opt for the Shaker package get the cold-air grabbing hood, as well as a Satin Black rear spoiler and all the appropriate Shaker and Hemi badges as you could get on the narrow body. The T/A 392 package, on the other hand, adds Satin Black decals, roof, hood and rear spoiler, as well as a Mopar cold-air intake and unique instrument cluster. Wider tires and wheels come as part of the Widebody package. That ups the amount of rubber by way of 305/35 ZR20 Pirelli tires on 20-by-11-inch wheels, and adds SRT-tuned adaptive suspension.

Under the hood, you still get the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 as before. Now, these two packages are just available with the more aggressive widebody option. Power still stands at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed Tremec manual transmission is standard fare, while an eight-speed automatic is optional.

Upgrading to a 2021 Dodge Challenger Widebody model always demands a premium over the equivalent narrow body, and there’s no exception here. Pricing for the R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody starts at $47,690 (excluding destination). The T/A 392 Widebody is a bit more, at $49,090.

Dealer orders are open for the R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody now. From there, examples should arrive on dealer lots in early 2021. The T/A 392 will take a bit longer, with orders opening up later this year. From there, those models will arrive at dealers in the spring.

For more on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, check out the video below: