2021 Dodge Challenger Adds Widebody Option To R/T Scat Pack Shaker And T/A 392

Dodge wants you to go wide with the 2021 Challenger models, to the point where they’re expanding their offerings for the R/T Scat Pack models. Now, more Widebody options are available for the Shaker and T/A 392 packages.
Those who opt for the Shaker package get the cold-air grabbing hood, as well as a Satin Black rear spoiler and all the appropriate Shaker and Hemi badges as you could get on the narrow body. The T/A 392 package, on the other hand, adds Satin Black decals, roof, hood and rear spoiler, as well as a Mopar cold-air intake and unique instrument cluster. Wider tires and wheels come as part of the Widebody package. That ups the amount of rubber by way of 305/35 ZR20 Pirelli tires on 20-by-11-inch wheels, and adds SRT-tuned adaptive suspension.
Under the hood, you still get the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 as before. Now, these two packages are just available with the more aggressive widebody option. Power still stands at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed Tremec manual transmission is standard fare, while an eight-speed automatic is optional.
Upgrading to a 2021 Dodge Challenger Widebody model always demands a premium over the equivalent narrow body, and there’s no exception here. Pricing for the R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody starts at $47,690 (excluding destination). The T/A 392 Widebody is a bit more, at $49,090.
Dealer orders are open for the R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody now. From there, examples should arrive on dealer lots in early 2021. The T/A 392 will take a bit longer, with orders opening up later this year. From there, those models will arrive at dealers in the spring.
For more on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, check out the video below: