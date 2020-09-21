Ford Adds 7-Speed Manual Transmission Option To Bronco Sasquatch Package

When the 2021 Ford Bronco first debuted back in July, one particular configuration stood out to enthusiastic buyers: getting the off-road-focused Sasquatch package with the 7-speed manual transmission. Until now, though, that’s the one build that was not available, and customers certainly took notice.

So much so, in fact, that Ford is reversing course on that decision. To any of you Bronco fans, that means you will be able to order the Sasquatch Package with a manual transmission. Beyond the 94.75:1 crawl ratio that nets you, such a configuration also brings in more off-road goods to turn the Bronco into the purest Jeep Wrangler fighter available. The Sasquatch Package is available as an option on most trims (it’s standard on the Wildtrak), and adds 35-inch Goodyear Territory mud terrain tires, an electromechanical two-speed transfer case, and Dana locking differentials at both ends.

Despite the manual’s inclusion, however, there is another caveat. As ever, you can only get the 7-speed with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. The larger, more powerful 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 only pairs up with the 10-speed automatic.

Coming late 2021

Another potential bummer for 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch buyers is the wait. If you want a manual Bronco Sasquatch on any trim, Ford says they are targeting a late 2021 production date. The live configurator for the 2021 Ford Bronco will go live in October.

Still, Ford seems like it has changed its mind on customer feedback. Moving forward, the Ford Bronco range will bring more choices, and that spells good news for consumers.

Would you order a manual Bronco Sasquatch? Let us know what you think in the comments below.