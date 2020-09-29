Ford Cuts Mach-E Pricing Up To $3,000 Across Lineup, Excluding GT: Report

Effective today, prices on the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E have dropped across most of the lineup, according to a dealer report on published by Mach-EForum.com and the official configurator site. Ford said in its statement to dealers: “Exceptional value has always been a hallmark of the Mustang brand. In addition to its great all-electric driving range and performance, we’re adjusting 2021MY Mustang Mach-E pricing to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes.”

That last part is particularly important, as the Blue Oval now substantially undercuts its most direct threat — the Tesla Model Y. With the adjustment, pricing for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E lineup now starts at $42,895 for the base Select RWD model, before taxes and destination. Premium RWD and AWD models get a hefty $3,000 cut to its pricing. Starting MSRP for the RWD model is now $47,000.

Here’s a complete breakdown including the change in pricing across the lineup:

Trim Price before 9/29/20 Price AFTER 9/29/20 Difference Select RWD $43,895 $42,895 ($1,000) Select AWD $46,595 $45,595 ($1,000) CA Route 1 RWD $50,800 $49,800 ($1,000) Premium RWD $50,000 $47,000 ($3,000) Premium AWD $52,700 $49,700 ($3,000) First Edition $59,300 $58,300 ($1,000) GT AWD $60,500 $60,500 None

The price cut does not include the Mustang Mach-E GT

Most of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup now starts under $50,000, making it more competitive against the Tesla Model Y. The First Edition sees a smaller price cut due to its limited-production status and its content. One model Ford did not include here is the performance-oriented Mustang Mach-E GT, which goes toe-to-toe with the $59,990 Model Y Performance. Ford’s pricing for the Mach-E starts slightly higher, at $60,500.

If you already ordered a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, don’t worry: the price change will retroactively apply to you as well. Ford promised “price protection” in its statement to dealers. According to the document, Ford said that “2021 model units invoiced prior to September 29, 2020 will be re-invoiced at Price Level 120 (the lesser price). Automatic price protection will be provided on all orders and reservations taken prior to September 29, 2020.

Dealers should reach out to their customers to communicate the price reduction soon, and reservation holders will receive an e-mail notification today as well.